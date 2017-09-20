There are now over 130 Xbox One X Enhanced Games: here's the full list

Another bunch of Xbox One X pre-orders have gone live today, but Microsoft has also revealed a large list of games classified as Xbox One X Enhanced Titles. We've listed all of them below.
There are now more than 130 games in the Xbox One X Enhanced list including new additions like Far Cry 5, L.A. Noire, Greedfall and Okami HD.
What does Xbox One X Enhanced mean?
Essentially Enhanced games are games that are going to take advantage of the Xbox One X's tech advances. So that's 4K at 30fps or 60fps as well as HDR.
However, not all Enhanced games will render as true native 4K. Some use checkerboard rendering, which is a bit of a fudge to up the resolution and, essentially, fill in the pixels. This is what the PS4 Pro is also capable of.
All the Xbox One X Enhanced games so far
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Anthem
- Ark Survival Evolved
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra
- CODE VEIN
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders III
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- EA Sports FIFA 18
- EA Sports Madden NFL 18
- Elex
- Elite: Dangerous
- Everspace
- F1 2017
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy XV
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gravel Milestone
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Killer Instinct
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Mafia III
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite
- METAL GEAR SURVIVE
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft
- Minion Masters
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- PES PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Project CARS 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire Kalypso
- Real Farm Sim
- ReCore
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RiME
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- Smite
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- State of Decay 2
- Steep
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky's Tale
- SUPERHOT
- Surviving Mars
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Warframe
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Zoo Tycoon