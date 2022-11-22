Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on Black Friday?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

No longer the newest Samsung Galaxy Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still a great smartwatch. Thanks to being slightly older, it's also more affordable than the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. With Black Friday coming up fast, it is the ideal smartwatch to find at a reduced price. Retailers like to clear out older stock during sales periods like this, but should you buy one on Black Friday? Is it a good idea to buy the older Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 when the latest 5 model is available?

Launched back in August 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a relatively recent release. Since then, it's been overtaken by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

For some tech fans, it's essential to have the latest technology. However, as with many of the best smartwatches , the change between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 is more subtle than you'd think. We're talking about relatively small differences between the two. The older Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could be the ideal fit for many uses, depending on what they're looking for and how significant value is

(Image credit: Samsung)

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on Black Friday?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 currently retails for around $170/£150 at third-party retailers such as Amazon in the US and UK. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $230/£240 for the 40mm version. In either case, the cellular edition costs slightly more with the larger 44mm build also costing more.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at launch costs more than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which is already reflected in discounts.

These prices are pre-Black Friday sales and even with the day getting ever nearer, we could see a more considerable price drop. The best discounts so far tend to be on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm GPS model rather than the larger 44mm edition but that could change.

Once Black Friday hits, we could see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 go a little lower such as hitting the $150 mark, depending on stock levels for retailers.

Below, we have all the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals for your region, updated regularly so you don't have to look around.

Which features does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 have?

A lot about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 are very similar. They have the same dimensions, offering either a 1.19-inch or 1.36-inch screen. They both use the same processors in the Exynos W920 chipset and have the same 16GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 offers a better battery life, with 15% extra ensuring that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will last for up to 50 hours compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4's 40 or so. A mere 30-minute charge gives you back 45% of battery life on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 so it can actually be a device you wear all day long.

As before, both watches will only work with Android smartphones - not iPhones - but luckily many of the best smartphones are Android-based. If you want to know the differences between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Apple Watch Series 7 (also likely to be discounted), the latter is the better option for iPhone owners.

Where the two watches differ is when it comes to sensors. They're both capable of providing you with body composition analysis and tracking your heart rate extensively. However, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 also has a skin temperature sensor. It also has an improved sleep coaching tool to provide advice and personalized sleep plans to help you get more from your rest.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 also has a new and improved Sapphire Crystal Glass display that is tougher and more durable than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4's Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+.

On a more technical note, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also uses older technology when it comes to Bluetooth. It uses Bluetooth 5 so the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with Bluetooth 5.2 should provide a more reliable and stable connection, which also helps with battery life.

Often, a smartwatch is bought to track workouts and general moving around throughout the day. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 offer a nearly identical experience here. They use the same user interface and the all-important body composition analysis tool that provides a comprehensive view of your body in a way that other smartwatches often don't offer.

(Image credit: Samsung)

So, should you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on Black Friday?

How much can you afford? It's always nice to have the absolute latest technology such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, rather than an older model. If you can, buy it. However, if you're keen to get the best value for money, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a great alternative.

There's relatively little difference between the two models other than the skin temperature sensor and a slightly more robust display. For many people, neither of these two features will be dealbreakers. Sleep tracking is better on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. However, it still doesn't rival some of the dedicated solutions among the best sleep trackers .

Instead, whichever model you go for, you get the exceptional body composition analysis tool, excellent workout tracking, and decent battery life. If you're keen to get the best Black Friday deals in your life, you'll likely be thrilled with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 even if it isn't quite as new (or as robust) as the 5.