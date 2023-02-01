Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 Pro: which is the best Android phone?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best Android phones, one name will instantly come to mind. For decades, Samsung phones have ruled the pack, with an innovative range of handsets.

Their latest flagship – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – represents the pinnacle of their current phone line-up. Among the highlights on the spec sheet are a massive main camera sensor and a brand new processor.

But there's a new pack of phone manufacturers who are looking to cause Samsung a headache. Nestled firmly among them is Oppo, whose latest flagship – the Oppo Find X5 Pro – has wowed users thanks to an elegant design and an impressive spec sheet. So which is the better buy? Let's dive in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 Pro: Price

Let's start with the price. The S23 Ultra starts at £1,249 / $1,199 / AU$1,949, bagging you 256GB of storage. Upgrading to the top spec 1TB model will set you back £1,599 / $1,619 / AU$2,649.

The Find X5 Pro only comes with a 256GB storage option, and retails for £1,049 / AU$1,799. Sadly, the model isn't sold directly to the USA. You can often find a deal though – at the time of writing, Oppo themselves are offering a discount on the handset, so you can bag it for just £799 / AU$1,399!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 Pro: Design and Display

When it comes to design, the S23 Ultra follows the fairly iconic lineage of models which came before it. Sure, it's been gently reworked, with a different curve radius on the edges to make it feel nicer to hold, but by-and-large, its the same design. The display is a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,750 nits of peak brightness.

By comparison, the Oppo is positively space age. There isn't a flat edge in sight, with a radiused edging surrounding a curved screen and a ceramic back panel. This love of curves extends onto the camera bump, with sleek lines that give it the appearance of emerging from nowhere. It's a marmite design, but it's refreshing to see something different.

The display on the Find X5 Pro is also an AMOLED panel. This one features an adaptive refresh rate, topping out at 120Hz, with 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 Pro: Camera

The camera on the Oppo Find X5 Pro is one of its strongest attributes. It's a three-sensor array, with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 13MP telephoto zoom lens. The main sensor even features a five-way optical image stabilisation system, for accurate snaps and videos. The system is treated to colour calibration from camera legends, Hasselblad. The results are truly exceptional, with shots that are well balanced and rich with colour. Front-facing duties are taken care of with a 32MP unit.

The S23 Ultra is the first Samsung phone to feature a 200MP camera. That's flanked by a further three sensors – a 12MP ultrawide camera, and two 10MP telephoto lenses, including one with a 10x optical zoom. On the front, we get a 12MP camera for selfies.

Both units are boastful about their night photography capabilities, and both are capable of shooting RAW images.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 Pro: Performance and Battery

When we tested the Oppo Find X5 Pro, it posted one of the most impressive battery life performances we'd ever seen. Real-world use saw the 5,000mAh battery last for two days, achieving 20 hours of full brightness video playback.

As if that wasn't enough, the charging speed on the Oppo is insane, with a full charge taking just 38 minutes. So, not only will you rarely have to charge it, but you won't lose much time when you do.

The S23 Ultra also features a 5,000mAh battery – the same one found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. When we tested the S22, it was good for 17 hours in our video playback test, and more than a full day of real world usage. Charging speeds were good too – despite the lower wattage, we found it could complete a full recharge in under an hour.

The Oppo is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This 4nm processor is quick and efficient, offering immense power that will eat through daily tasks without breaking a sweat.

The Samsung uses the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, though. The two are comparable, having been built on a similar architecture, but the results are staggeringly different. Qualcomm, who manufacture the chip, claim that the Gen 2 is 25% faster when rendering graphics, 35% faster in overall performance and 40% more efficient than the previous generation.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 Pro: Verdict

Choosing between these handsets is unlikely to be an easy choice. On the basis of specs alone, the S23 Ultra pips the Oppo thanks to a host of features that just elevate it across the board. Oppo's usual release schedule suggests the successor to the X5 Pro could be with us in the next few months, which could make for a fairer comparison.

Don't discount the current model just yet though. It's still more than capable enough for most people, and given its cheaper price point, it still offers a very attractive value proposition. If you don't need a 200MP camera and the absolute latest processor, the Oppo remains a great contender.