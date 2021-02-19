Roccat Kain 120 AIMO vs Corsair Sabre RGB: Which gaming mouse is best?

The best gaming mouse isn't like any other mouse. A slight lag or lack of precision isn't going to make any difference when you're browsing the web or getting some work done, but it can be enough to make you miss a crucial shot when you're in the middle of a game – and chances are you'll spend much less time mousing when you're doing everyday tasks than you will when you're gaming. That's why the best gaming mice are incredibly fast, incredibly precise and incredibly comfortable too.

In our guide to the best gaming mice you'll find the excellent Roccat Kain AIMO 120 right at the top – but if you go shopping you'll find another of our picks, the Corsair Sabre RGB, is available for a very similar amount of money. But while their prices are similar there are some key differences in their size and their specifications. So which one is the better budget buy? Let's find out.

Roccat Kain 120 AIMO vs Corsair Sabre RGB: SPECS

The 120 AIMO is one of the most compact models in the Roccat gaming mouse range, coming in at just 6.5cm x 12.4cm x 4.3 cm. It’s a bit smaller than some of the other mice in this price bracket, but its smaller size makes it ideal for those with smaller hands or users who wanted a lighter and less bulky experience – it only weighs 89g. The sensor here is a 16,000dpi optical one with a 1,000Hz polling rate and there are five buttons.

The Corsair is a little bit heavier at 100g and it's a little bigger too at 8cm x 12.4cm x 3.8cm. It has a 10,000 DPI optical sensor, 8 programmable buttons and a selectable report rate from 125Hz to 1,000Hz. The main difference here is the width, which may be a bit too wide for smaller hands.

Both of these mice use Omron switches and are wired.

Roccat Kain 120 AIMO vs Corsair Sabre RGB: DESIGN AND BUILD QUALITY

The Roccat is much less bulky than the other mice in Roccat's gaming range: it's much sleeker as well as smaller. The asymmetrical design is clearly for right-handed gamers and it's comfortable enough for protracted use.

The Sabre is right-handed too, and to our eyes it's a bit more stylish than the Roccat. Corsair mice are built tough and the Sabre is no exception. It's good for claw or fingertip grips, although if you tend to use a palm grip you might find that your pinky ends up hanging over the right edge.

Roccat Kain 120 AIMO vs Corsair Sabre RGB: FEATURES AND PERFORMANCE

The 120 AIMO has 512KB of onboard memory and its Omron switches deliver crisp, responsive clicks when you’re under pressure in an online match. Those switches sit a little higher than the ones in the previous version, so clicks feel faster and are ideal for games where fast clicks are a must.

The Corsair's onboard memory specification isn't stated but like the AIMO it has excellent Omron switches and programmable lighting.

Although the AIMO has a higher resolution sensor the difference in tracking abilities is not dramatic when you get to 10,000dpi and beyond. For many gamers the higher resolution of the AIMO won't make a noticeable difference in gameplay.

Roccat Kain 120 AIMO vs Corsair Sabre RGB: CUSTOMISATION

The 120 AIMO has Roccat's customisable illumination, with a choice of 16.8 million possible colour variations. And while there’s no over-the-top programmable button customisation, those Titan Click buttons are fantastic, delivering up to 50 million clean clicks.

The Sabre has 4-Zone RGB lighting with 16.8 million colours and it also has eight programmable buttons, which you can assign via the Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) software. We like the way you can assign a different colour scheme to different DPI settings: you can have five different schemes for this.

Roccat Kain 120 AIMO vs Corsair Sabre RGB: PRICING AND VERDICT

Both of these mice are very reasonably priced, deliver great performance and have excellent lighting systems: whichever one you choose, you won't be disappointed. But there are a few important differences between them that may be relevant to you.

If you have smaller hands, we think the Roccat is the better mouse. The difference in width may not seem dramatic written down, but the difference in width is actually quite substantial. But the Sabre has more buttons and is more flexible, so if size doesn't matter then that's the one we'd pick.