New Cars 2014: Best new motors available in 2014

Previous Next 49/135

February 2013: Audi R8 Spyder

Sexy, gorgeous, speedy and outstanding, the Audi R8 V10 Spyder is a supercar that loves the city and the open road in equal measure.

The soft-top version of Audi's supercar hasn't lost any of its speed or sass reaching 62mph in 4.2 seconds and with a top speed of 194 mph. On the outside you'll find 19-inch wheels with Audi's Quattro tech and an adaptive suspension system. The electrohydraulic top comes down in 19 seconds and can be done at speeds up to 31 miles per hour.

Inside is just as impressive with built-in satnav, a plethora of proximity cameras so you don't scratch it while reverse parking, bluetooth phone connectivity and a multi-function steering wheel with paddle gears if you don't fancy the automatic.

To complete the high-tech luxury there's also high-end audio with B&O speakers - 14 in fact - and two amplifiers that'll create 465 watts of sound. If you fancy seeing one of these on your drive, expect to fork out at least a £100,000.

Price: £100,000 | Link: audi.co.uk