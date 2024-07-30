Netflix's 5 best new shows and movies to watch this August – mark your calendars

August is upon us – the summer is at its height (apparently), and the streaming market is just as competitive as always. Netflix is aiming to have a big month, in fact, and there are a whole heap of new shows and movies hitting the streamer.

If you're looking to get into a new show, then, or you feel like you've exhausted the huge number of movies on offer, you'll probably want to know what's on the way. We've sifted through the many, many additions that will arrive in August 2024 to highlight the very best options for you.

Whether they're enough to cement Netflix as the best streaming service for you will, of course, be a personal matter. But we think there's plenty of goodness to mark in your calendars for the summer peak.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)

The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday August 8th

One of Netflix's most beloved shows will come to an end in August, as The Umbrella Academy airs its fourth and final season. It promises an emotional reckoning as the original eclectic gang strives to put things right and stop the end of the world.

Expect fun action scenes, off-beat comedy and a frank discussion of shared trauma and grief – and don't be surprised when it shoots to the top of Netflix's charts on release day.

Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 1)

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday August 15th

Another massive success for Netflix has been Emily in Paris, and its new season starts in mid-August – although, like Bridgerton before it, the show will come in two halves, so you'll only get the first batch this time out.

It'll see Emily embracing some newfound romantic freedom as she considers her romantic choices, but also new professional challenges and, basically, drama. It looks as glamorous and exciting as you could hope.

The Union

The Union | Mark Wahlberg + Halle Berry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday August 16th

Netflix has made big waves in recent months thanks to a succession of movies that could charitably be called "fun" – they're trashy in the best way; those kind of popcorn-munching crowd-pleasers that you can't not love. And the next big one looks like it'll be The Union.

The movie stars Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg as high school sweethearts – reunited when she recruits him into a mysterious spy agency to help her thwart a criminal conspiracy. Leaning heavily into comedy, it looks like a great way to spend a Friday night.

Kaos

KAOS | First Look at Jeff Goldblum as Zeus | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday August 29th

Jeff Goldblum stars in this offbeat dark comedy that we still don't know all that much about – Netflix announced Kaos earlier this year, but has been rather quiet since. However, we do know that it's from the writer of the superb End of the F***ing World, though, which counts for a lot.

Goldblum will play Zeus in a modern-day interpretation of the Greek pantheon of gods, and we're expecting some sharp satire and uncomfortable moments, with the rest of the cast still under wraps for the most part. That it streams so soon is certainly intriguing.

Rebel Moon Director's Cuts

Rebel Moon â€” The Director's Cut | Official Red Band Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday August 2nd

It seems a little odd to have director's cuts of original Netflix movies, but here we are – Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies were critically panned when they arrived, but after the success of his recut version of Justice League Netflix is banking on a similar trick with new versions.

They're clearly enormously more bloody and have plotlines restored and mature content added back in, so it'll be interesting to see if they do better – and which versions become the default moving forward for fans.