10 awesome iOS 9 features you really shouldn't miss

iOS 9 features you shouldn’t miss

If you're going to install iOS 9, we expect you'll rush to check out some of its headlines features right away –Split View, proactive search suggestions and the far more capable Notes app to name a few. There are many features and subtle behaviours tucked away in Apple's new mobile operating system though, and if you were to just carry on with iOS as normal, you could easily overlook some of the smarter changes Apple has implemented that make this version well worth the effort of backing up and then upgrading your device.

We've assembled this list of 10 changes that we think you'll find useful, perhaps on a regular basis in the case of enhancements to Safari and Photos, and when using the new Picture in Picture mode. There are also some invaluable tweaks you can make to your iOS device so that it does its job when it comes to security, and to ensure it keeps sufficient space free for you to work.

There are also a couple of behaviours regarding iOS 9's proactive search capabilities and how Bluetooth keyboards work with the iPad that make sense as soon as you know about them, but which you could easily miss for months. Read on to find out about these great enhancements.