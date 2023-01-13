I was already a fan of the Echo Show 15 and this free upgrade made it even better

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Smart displays have really taken off in the last few years, with Amazon and Google unsurprisingly leading the pack. They're some of the best smart speakers you can buy, adding a visual element to your usual voice assistant.

Amazon's biggest of the bunch is the Echo Show 15 which is designed to sit in the centre of your home, be that in the living room or kitchen. It'll help you and your family get organised with handy calendars and sticky notes, you can use it to suggest or display recipes, it doubles up as a digital photo frame and it'll allow you to control the rest of your smart home including your lights, doorbells and cameras.

I've been using the Amazon Echo Show 15 for over a year now, and I'm a huge fan. I have it mounted in my kitchen and there's no end to its uses, it's truly the smart home hub it was made to be. But not long ago, it got even better and now I love it even more.

How could it possibly get any better, I hear you ask? Well, a great free upgrade was recently added to the mix adding Fire TV to its array of features.

Ultimately that transforms the Amazon Echo Show 15 into a small-screened television set, making it much easier to stream shows and movies, which I've found is particularly handy in the kitchen to watch as you cook.

You get quick access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ as well as clever recommendations based on what you've already been watching. You can actually connect a Fire TV remote to it which will help you to control it all.

This new upgrade should have been offered to you at launch, but if not head to your Settings menu, choose Device options and Check for software updates. Once up and running you'll just need to log in to your accounts and you'll be good to go.