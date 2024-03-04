I tried Weber’s largest Master-Touch barbecue and it proves charcoal is the best way to grill

If 2023 was the year of the electric grill , 2024 is the year where gas and charcoal barbecues are making a comeback. After hearing about the newest launches from Weber, I got to try out its largest Master-Touch barbecue yet, and it proves that charcoal cooking is definitely the best way to grill.

Earlier this year, Weber announced its barbecue line-up for 2024 , including its Smart Summit gas barbecue with SmartControl technology, and a smaller compact version of the Weber Traveler . In the opposite direction, Weber also launched its largest ever Master-Touch barbecue, called the Master-Touch Charcoal BBQ 67cm.

As the name suggests, the Weber Master-Touch Charcoal BBQ 67cm has a large 67cm cooking grate and enough grilling space that outdoor cooks can make main and side dishes at the same time. For more cooking options, the centre of the cooking grate can be removed and accessories from the Weber Crafted Outdoor Kitchen collection can be fitted inside, so you can make pizza, burgers, steaks and desserts.

In keeping with the Master-Touch theme, the Weber Master-Touch Charcoal BBQ 67cm still has the porcelain-enamelled lid and bowl that it’s known for. Not only does this shape and style make it easier to cook barbecue meals, but the design looks great in your garden and outdoor space.

I was recently invited to try out the new Weber 2024 barbecue range and I got to use the Weber Master-Touch Charcoal BBQ 67cm first hand. Thankfully, the rainy British weather we’re currently experiencing took the day off, so I got to see the Weber Master-Touch Charcoal BBQ 67cm in all its glory and make some delicious marinated lamb chops.

(Image credit: Weber)

There's a huge debate around what type of barbecue makes the best food , but charcoal is often the most recommended. As someone who has only just moved into a house with a garden, I started using an electric barbecue but after trying out the Weber Master-Touch Charcoal BBQ 67cm, I might have to splurge and get it for my back garden.

Using the Weber Master-Touch Charcoal BBQ 67cm is incredibly easy and the use of the centre and outside grills on the plate creates the tastiest results. The experts at Weber explained that to get that perfect char on meat or vegetables, it’s best to place the food around the edge of the barbecue first before moving it into the centre. This method means you’ll get those authentic grill lines on your food before you cook it all the way through over the direct heat.

It’s happened to all of us at a barbecue where you’ve gone to take a bite out of a completely blackened sausage only to find that it’s not cooked all the way through. Well, using this cooking method on the Weber Master-Touch Charcoal BBQ 67cm meant the lamb came out beautifully charred and cooked to perfection, which I made sure to double check with the best meat thermometer for the right internal temperature.