These TVs look incredible – so why can't we buy them already?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Earlier this week, TCL took to Milan Design Week to unveil their new range of TVs and soundbars. I was lucky enough to be there, getting hands on with the new TV range in person.

Alongside the new releases, they also had a whole range of concept products on show. These, while not available to purchase, showed off the work of TCL's Design Innovation Centre, and gave us a glimpse into what the future of home entertainment might look like.

I'm a big fan of all three products that were on display. Each took a different approach, but was well-designed for the purpose it was intended for. Let's take a closer look at them.

TCL Art TV+

(Image credit: TCL)

The TCL Art TV+ has similarities to Samsung's The Frame. In essence, this is a TV when you need a TV, and morphs into a piece of artwork when you set it to standby. The idea is that your wall space isn't left unoccupied when the TV isn't switched on, instead showcasing your favourite artwork.

More interesting than the TV itself, though, was the accompanying soundbar. Set beneath the TV and finished in a matching – and changeable – wooden frame, the bar itself features two detachable speakers.

(Image credit: TCL)

When attached to the bar, these act as part of the Dolby Atmos system, providing upfiring audio. Take them off, though, and they switch to a left-right pairing, for massive sonic width. The idea is that you could take them off and place them behind the sofa, for on-the-fly surround sound. Or, take one off to keep an ear on what's going on while you're in another room.

I could see that being a big hit with sports fans. Imagine you're in the middle of a big game and need to run and grab snacks from the kitchen. No problem here – simply detach a speaker and keep an ear out for anything you don't want to miss.

TCL Dune

(Image credit: TCL)

Next up, we have TCL Dune. This is a 32-inch touchscreen display, mounted to an ergonomic, freely moveable pillar. The idea is that you can manoeuvre the device around your home, free from cabling, and place it wherever is convenient at the time.

While I can see the appeal of this in the home to an extent, I actually think this would thrive more in a commercial setting. It's effectively a massive tablet attached to a moveable stand, which could be really useful when giving presentations. I can see it at home on stands at trade shows, or in group activity scenarios.

TCL Telly Table

(Image credit: TCL)

Without doubt, my favourite concept piece on show was the TCL Telly Table. Doing pretty much exactly what it says on the tin, the Telly Table packs a 42-inch touchscreen display into the top of a coffee table.

The screen has a variety of uses. Acting like a large tablet, it features a host of games which can be played by multiple people. We saw a live demonstration of the air hockey, while Monopoly is also included – let's hope the glass panel is reinforced for that one!

The table-top can also be lifted to a vertical position. Orientated in this way, the screen becomes a TV, capable of streaming all of your favourite shows. It's not the biggest panel in the world, but I can see it being useful.

If you have a spare room, or maybe even a kids bedroom, where you might want to use a TV sometimes, but could also benefit from an interactive surface and table space, this is a great option. It's also a perfect addition for holiday homes, or smaller properties where space is at a premium.

It's also capable of showing ambient video, too. We saw it in use as a faux-fireplace, which was a nice addition, and definitely adds a wider scope of use to the product.