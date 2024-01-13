Hitting the slopes this season? These are the Après-Ski style picks I'd recommend

Most of the time, packing for a holiday is an easy task. If you're heading somewhere hot and sunny, you just throw a few bikinis or a couple of linen shirts into a suitcase and the job's done. However, packing for a skiing holiday is a completely different story. Not only do you have to think about what to take and whether it'll keep you warm, you also have to work out how it'll all fit. If you're hoping to partake in some Après-Ski activities, you'll also have to consider whether something looks as good as it insulates...it's never-ending!

Well, to make it a little easier, I thought I'd put together my top style picks for Après-Ski this upcoming season. Not only will these options keep you toasty, they'll also look fabulous, allowing you to party into the night without having to do a clothing change half way through.

Men

Helly Hansen Arctic Ocean Icelander Wool Knit ½ Zip Sweater

(Image credit: Helly Hansen )

You can't really call yourself a skier if don't own least one piece of clothing from Helly Hansen. This classic lambswool sweater is the perfect midlayer for chilly days on the slopes, and will keep you looking smart in the evenings. Also available in Ebony, it has a neck zip for comfort and thumbholes to keep your hands warm.

Buy the Arctic Ocean Icelander Wool Knit ½ Zip Sweater for £165 at Helly Hansen

Seasalt Cornwall Folyer Borg Fleece Gilet

(Image credit: Seasalt Cornwall)

You might be seeing gilets everywhere recently, especially as they're such a great way to layer whilst still showing off the rest of you outfit. This Maritime Borg gilet from Seasalt Cornwall has a practical front zip and contrasting ripstop fabric pockets, making it a stylish choice for the chilly weather. Either wear it over jumper when the sun's out or layer under a coat as the evening chill approaches.

Buy the Folyer Borg Fleece Gilet for £69.95 at Seasalt Cornwall

SEALSKINZ Bacton Beanie

(Image credit: SEALSKINZ )

The Sealskinz Bacton Beanie is a lightweight, three layer waterproof roll cuff knitted beanie that is comfortable and insulated. It's ideal for everyday use or adventuring in cold weather conditions. It also comes in multiple colourways, including two-tone designs.

Buy the Bacton Beanie for £35 at Sealskinz

Uniqlo Heattech Warm Lined Trousers

(Image credit: Uniqlo)

Trousers intended for minus temperatures are always difficult to find, especially if you're looking for something different to salopettes. These Heattech Warm Lined Trousers are a great (and affordable) option as they have a water-repellent outer and a warm fleece lining made with heat retention technology. Available in four different colours, they're also stretchy and feature convenient cargo pockets.

Buy the Heattech Warm Lined Trousers for £39.90 at Uniqlo

Carhartt L/S Madison Fine Cord Shirt

(Image credit: Carhartt )

Not only does corduroy look great, but it's a lovely insulate material that will be guaranteed to keep you warm when partying. This L/S Madison Fine Cord Shirt from Carhartt is a classic button-down shirt that has washed for a softer feel. It's available in eight colours, ranging from black to dark green, and has an embroidered Carhartt WIP C Logo on the left chest.

Buy the L/S Madison Fine Cord Shirt for £90 at Carhartt

Women

Joules Abigail Cream Intarsia Ski Jumper

(Image credit: Joules)

Inspired by vintage ski graphics, the Abigail jumper from Joules nods to nostalgia while feeling contemporary through its relaxed fit. Made with a soft cotton and wool blend, its dropped shoulders, wide sleeves and a ribbed high neck make it a fashionable option for hitting the slopes or just sticking to après ski. Also available in blue.

Buy the Abigail Cream Intarsia Ski Jumper for £69.95 at Joules

Oliver Bonas Teal Green Knitted Fingerless Gloves

(Image credit: Oliver Bonas)

Not only are fingerless gloves incredibly cute, but they're also really useful! You can keep the mittens over your fingertips when it's bitingly cold, and then button them back when you need to use your hands - perfect for Après-Ski! This pair from Oliver Bonas are in a lovely dark green tone and are made from a soft knitted fabric.

Buy the Teal Green Knitted Fingerless Gloves for £20 at Oliver Bonas

TOAST Fair Isle Yoke Wool Sweater

(Image credit: Toast)

You can't go skiing without at least one bit of fair isle, and this has to be my favourite so far. Knitted in Scotland from soft wool, this gorgeous sweater from TOAST will be guaranteed to keep you warm whilst looking fab at the same time. It has elongated sleeves and rolled cuffs, and comes to the lower hip. That means it would look fab slightly tucked into a pair of black salopettes.

Buy the Fair Isle Yoke Wool Sweater for £195 at TOAST

Next Fleece Lined Leggings

(Image credit: Next)

Practical and stylish, these leggings from Next are crafted from a stretchy fabric, featuring a regular fit with a high waist and a warm fleece lining, finished with side slip pockets and seam stitch detailing. They also come in four different colours and are extremely affordable - I'd stock up if I were you!

Buy the Fleece Lined Leggings for £26.50 at Next

Sweaty Betty Nimbus Down Parka

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

If you prefer switching out your skin jacket for something lighter when getting on the post-ski drinks, then the Sweaty Betty Nimbus Down Parka is a great choice. It's a water-resistant and breathable longline ski jacket that's made from recycled polyester and padded with 100% recycled down. It also has internal webbing straps to allow the jacket to be worn as a rucksack, as well as an adjustable hood.

Buy the Nimbus Down Parka for £375 at Sweaty Betty

