Why 2015 was a vintage year for smartphones

Introduction

2015 has been one of the most exciting years in the mobile phone industry so far - as you'd expect, of course. We've seen new screen technology, faster processors, the best cameras ever in a phone, and some actual improvement to battery life.

Releases throughout the year have continued to impress, but sadly 2015 hasn't been without its smartphone low points - but largely phone fans the world over will look back over the time since last Christmas and marvel at what we've seen.

So sit back, grab a sherry and enjoy reminiscing about a year that changed things up in the world of phones.