Garmin Fenix 6 Pro vs Apple Watch Series 5: which multi-sport smartwatch is best for you?

It's the age old question: should you buy the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro or the Apple Watch Series 5? When we say age old, we mean ever since last month, given both of these watches came out very recently to stir up the smartwatch scene.

Needless to say, comparing the two is like comparing apples and... Garmins, really. They were not designed for the same type of people and offer different features that set them apart in their respective fields.

Garmin watches are held in high esteem among runners, cyclists and triathlon athletes, mainly for their accuracy and precision. They come in many flavours so athletes of all abilities can pick one that suits their needs the most.

On the other hand, Apple Watch is deemed the iPhone of smartwatches; always at the front of the pack, leading the charge with top-notch functionality and the best design available on the market.

Apple made great strides in fitness tracking and targeted fitness enthusiasts more aggressively with its latest iteration of the Apple Watch. But is the Apple Watch Series 5 good enough for you to consider it as a multi-sport smartwatch? Or does Garmin still own the serious fitness smartwatch scene?

Let's find out in our Garmin Fenix 6 Pro vs Apple Watch Series 5 head to head...

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro versus Apple Watch Series 5: the similarities

One thing is for sure: both the Apple Watch Series 5 and the Garmin Fenix 6 Series will cost you a considerable amount of money. Both come in a variety of versions but we will compare the ones that are more or less on the same level: the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Sapphire (47 mm case size) and the Apple Watch Series 5 with Stainless Steel Case and Sport Loop (44 mm case size).

They both have built-in GPS and optical heart rate sensors as well as multiple sport modes to choose from. They can most certainly track popular sport activities like running, swimming, cycling, etc.

They are also both equipped with a digital compass and barometric altimeter. On top of this, both watches sport 32GB internal memory to store apps and music on the watches themselves.

All basic health stats are tracked with great accuracy by the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro as well as the Apple Watch Series 5. They support smartphone notifications and have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, too.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro versus Apple Watch Series 5: what's the difference?

The list of differences, not surprisingly, is longer than the similarities.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is bigger than the Apple Watch Series 5: the former's physical size being 47 x 47 x 14.70 mm while the latter is only 44 x 38 x 10.74 mm. The Garmin is also heavier than the Apple (83 grams and 47.8 grams, respectively).

Although the physical size of the screen is smaller, the resolution on the Apple Watch Series 5 is higher: 448 x 368 pixels, definitely sharper than the Garmin's 260 x 260 pixels.

The Apple Watch Series 5 can do ECG readings as well tracking heart rates, unlike the Garmin and much like the Withings Move ECG. It is better suited to people who would like to use the smartwatch to track their health stats (and probably live a less healthy lifestyle/are older and more prone to irregular heart rhythm).

Another extra health tracking option on the Apple Watch Series 5 is the noise level indicator. Excessive noise can cause hearing damage over time so being able to identify when that noise is too loud, and take appropriate action, is a potential hearing-saver.

Apple Pay is also supported by way more banks than Garmin Pay. Apple Pay has 40 participating banks on its list as opposed to Garmin's seven.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro wins on battery life and management, big time. Not only will it last way longer than the Apple Watch Series 5, thanks to the single-press battery management options, you can control how you wish to conserve battery more precisely, and customise it to your liking.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro can last up to 10 hours in GPS+music mode compared to the Apple Watch Series 5's three hours. This means that the latter won't last for the duration of a longer run/bike ride. On one charge, even without intense use, the Apple Watch Series 5 will only last 18 hours maximum, compared to the 14 days (!) the Fenix 6 Pro can muster.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro also wins on trail and topographic maps: it has pre-loaded golf course and ski-resort maps by the thousands ready to view on the watch, straight out of the box.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro versus Apple Watch Series 5: Which multi-sport smartwatch should you buy?

As expected, both the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and the Apple Watch Series 5 have their benefits and shortcomings.

In general, the Apple Watch Series 5 is better suited for people who would like to track everyday health stats and basic-to-moderate sport activity, regardless of Apple's claims that even pro athletes can benefit from wearing the watch. The watch's interface is also more user friendly thanks to the touch screen functionality.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro should be your choice if you would like to scrutinise your sports performance more and either live a more active lifestyle or are planning on doing so going forward. The Garmin also wins if battery life is an important factor in your buying decision.

One thing is for sure: both smartwatches are excellent and top-of-the class offerings from well-respected brands.

Alternatively, you can always consider opting in for other brands and models, like the Fitbit Versa 2 or maybe the Polar Ignite, if you are looking for a cheap touchscreen multi-sport running watch, for example.

