This quick push up workout will strengthen your core, arms and chest muscles at home

It might not feel like it, but now is the time to start working on your beach body. This spring, like most men, I'll focus on getting bigger arms, broader chest muscles and a strong core (a.k.a. a more defined six-pack), so this 6-exercise push-up workout ticks all the boxes for me.

The humble push-up is one of the most impressive compound exercises you can use to build upper body muscles but why I prefer doing it is because it also trains the core, including the abs and the lower back. And it requires no equipment whatsoever.

However, you might want to have a couple of weight plates at hand for this workout or something that can provide some elevation. You can complete this push-up workout even if you haven't got any bumper plates; use a curb on the street, a pair of parallettes or a yoga block.

In his Instagram post, a Brazilian-born U.S. Marine demonstrates the correct form and rhythm for the six push-up variations he chose for the workout. Check it out now!

A post shared by Blueprint Fitness I Coach (@brazilian.blue) A photo posted by on

Brazilian Blue's 6-move push-up workout: Exercises

This push-up workout is designed to attack the chest from many different angles, providing enough stimulus for the muscles to help them grow in size. Control is paramount: you should do fewer reps well than a lot using a terrible form.

Do each exercise twice for 30 seconds with a 1-minute break between sets.

Here is how to split up the workout:

2 x Side to side hops

Rest (60 seconds)

2 x Side to side crossovers

Rest (60 seconds)

2 x Alternating hand placement on plate

Rest (60 seconds)

2 x In & out of plate hop

Rest (60 seconds)

2 x Weighted push-ups

Brazilian Blue uses weight plates in the last exercise to add extra resistance to his workout, but I recommend using a weighted vest instead. It's safer and more versatile as you can use the vest for pull-ups, squats, running and more.

Once you've finished with this workout, check out these other push-up exercises: hand-release push-ups, Russian push-ups, fingertip push-ups and the three best push-up variations for a broader chest. Want to try something different? Try these push-up variations you've never heard of.