Expert reveals the exact colour you should paint your bedroom for restful sleep

When it comes to achieving a good night's sleep, the colour of your walls isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Many people will opt for changing their mattress or pillow, and despite this often fixing the issue, it isn't always the case.

There's a large amount of research out there which draws a connection between colour and mood. This means choosing the right colour for your bedroom walls is an important decision, especially if you struggle relaxing after a long and busy day.

If you do find yourself counting sheep regularly, keep reading to find out the best colours to include in your bedroom decor as well as some design tips that will help along the way.

(Image credit: Freepik)

So, what are the best colours to decorate your bedroom that will help encourage restful sleep?

Sage green – symbolising nature, sage green has a calming effect.

Light blue – associated with the sea and the sky, blue encourages serenity.

Off-white – it’s clean and comforting, but not too bright.

Beige – warmer than white but still a neutral colour.

What other design choices can you make to induce a good night's sleep?

There is a huge array of design techniques that can be applied to bedrooms in order to promote quality sleep. Take a look…

1. Incorporate lighting in layers

Light is the most powerful cue for your circadian rhythm, so it's important to have different layers and levels of lighting within the bedroom. This can be done with a mix of lamps, ceiling lights and standing lights, and controlling them is even easier if you choose some of the best smart bulbs. That being said, make sure to use bulbs with a low wattage so they're not too bright.

2. Place your bed in the prime position

Whether or not you practise feng shui, the idea behind bed placement is a logical one. Aim to position your bed with a full view of the room but out of line with the door. The bed should be the focal point in the room, with the headboard backing the centre of the main wall, leaving space for bedside tables on each side of the bed.

3. Use heavy curtains to minimise external noises

External noises can not only stop you from going to sleep, but they can also wake you up regularly throughout the night. Hanging heavy, floor-length curtains can help block any noise. If you are still bothered by noise, try a white noise machine to soothe you off to sleep.

Interested in more? Check out these Olympian sleep hacks.