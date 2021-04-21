Cobra MX3440 vs Einhell GE-CM 18/33 Li: Britain versus Germany in a cordless cutting stand-off

T3 knows a thing or two about the best cordless lawn mowers as we review and rate the very best each year. Wireless lawn mowers offer one big benefit – there's no wire to drag around and avoid when you're using slicing sward, and come in a variety of types.

On its release, the Cobra MX3440V impressed us so much we gave it a T3 Award. So we’ve pulled it out of the shed again one more time to see how well it fares against the new German-engineered Einhell GE-CM 18/33 Li. Both of these machines are of almost identical size and both are perfect for lawns up to 200 m². But which model is king of the sward?

Cobra MX3440V vs Einhell GE-CM 18/33 Li: design

A rare sight of a Cobra MX3440V relaxing on the patio (Image credit: Cobra)

Both of these models are on the cheaper end of the spectrum so you won’t be seeing any staggering innovations or clever design flourishes. In terms of looks, the Cobra just swings it with a more rounded and appealing body design. That’s not to say that the Einhell is an ugly beast – it just doesn’t shout ‘buy me’ when seen alongside some of its competitors.

But don’t let that put you off because the Einhell is a cracking German contender that weighs just 10.9kgs against the Cobra’s substantial 16.3kgs. This makes it easier to manoeuvre around the pansies and easier to carry up the garden steps, too.

Both models share very similar sized cutting decks. The Cobra’s deck measures in at 34cm and the Einhell at 33cm. Believe me, one centimetre makes zero difference when out on the sod. Impressively, both mowers also come equipped with more expensive brushless motors for utter reliability and zero servicing cost.

We love the Cobra MX3440V's handlebar battery indicator (Image credit: Cobra)

This writer always harps on about handlebar systems because they are the main contact interface between user and machine. The Cobra’s is better in my mind because it can fold in two places and this makes it easier to store and carry. Rather ingeniously, the bar also has an LED power indicator so the user can see how much battery juice is left without having to bend over and squint at the battery’s row of similar indicators. It’s a small thing but handy nonetheless. By comparison, the Einhell’s handlebar folds in just one position and it’s more cheaply built. However, it can be adjusted for height.

On the cutting height front, the Cobra MX3440V features a five-stage adjustment from a lower-than-average 25mm to 75mm, and you change the height using a nice sturdy steel gear stick-style lever. The Einhell GE-CM 18/33 Li sports a very similar cutting height range from 25mm to 65 mm, also in five increments. However, it’s bendy plastic height adjustment lever doesn’t feel quite as tactile or robust.

Over to the grass collectors and they are both equipped with the mesh bag variety which is becoming the norm, mostly because they collapse for easier storage. The Einhell’s grass bag has a 30-litre capacity against the Cobra’s slightly larger 35 litres. This is neither here nor there though the Cobra’s extra five litres may prolong having to make the trip to the compost bin. Both grass collectors have bag-full indicators – a simply air pressure flap – but they rarely work as well as they should.

Cobra MX3440V vs Einhell GE-CM 18/33 Li: performance

The Einhell GE-CM 18/33 Li's 18v battery is good for about 35 minutes of cutting time (Image credit: Einhell)

If you’re looking for a very decent mower for your smallish lawn, then both of these models will do the job and do it well. The Einhell is lighter so it’s easier to push and a lot easier to carry – a point worth considering if you have garden steps or a multi-tiered lawn – but the Cobra just pips it by dint of a better, more comfortable handlebar design.

The Cobra is equipped with a 40v battery against the Einhell’s 18 volts but I’ve never noticed any differences between the different voltages when tackling any grass of standard length. In this respect, both mowers produce decent running times on a single charge – 30 to 35 minutes.

Cobra MX3440V vs Einhell GE-CM 18/33 Li: verdict

This one is too close to call. Both models ship with a battery and charger and they’re both roughly the same size. The Einhell is quite a lot lighter and on average it costs about £15 less. But then the Cobra has a marginally larger grass collector, a better handlebar system and a battery level indicator on the handle bar. Finally, the Cobra is British and the Einhell is German. Whether that has any bearing on your decision is entirely up to you, but German’s do know how to build gear that lasts.