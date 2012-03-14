10 Original Xbox games we would love to see remade

Previous Next 7/10

Ninja Gaiden (2004)

The third game in the series is just weeks away from launch, but this is where the samurai sword-slashing action began for the Microsoft console. Famously this was no walk in the park and required unique combinations to negotiate young ninja Ryu Hayabusa through each enemy filled level. It also had an unlockable version of the original NES beat-em-up version of Ninja Gaiden which is reason alone why it should get an update.