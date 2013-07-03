Best Xbox 360 Games: T3's essential buying list

Previous Next 3/28

State Of Decay

Undead Labs's open world zombie game doesn't look pretty. In fact, thanks to its lousy frame-rate, occasional texture pop-in and clipping issues, it looks downright ugly. But you ignore this gem to your detriment as State Of Decay is flat out one of the best zombie apocalypse survival sims ever made. The reason for this is that State Of Decay puts a focus on building up a scraggily group of victims into a formidable band of survivors. Aside from embarking on missions aimed at picking up resources, players need to manage the morale of the band their character comes into contact with, forcing them to invest in these AIs until they become controllable avatars. The more they give to the group, the stronger the group becomes and the more their survival chances improve. In State Of Decay, like Left 4 Dead, teamwork is a survival trait. Humans are pack animals after all…