Best Wi-Fi 6 routers: get the best possible wireless internet at home

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're keeping track, Wi-Fi 6 is the best wireless technology available to consumers right now – and that means the best Wi-Fi 6 routers can give your home network a substantial upgrade in terms of both transfer speeds and the area covered by your Wi-Fi.

The biggest factor in terms of upload and download speeds is still going to be the broadband deal that you've signed up for with your internet service provider (ISP), but you can still get more devices connected at faster rates with an upgrade, and eliminate any of the Wi-Fi dead zones that you might have in your home.

Here we'll guide you to the best Wi-Fi 6 routers on the market at the moment, explaining the specs and the best features in each case. Look out too for Wi-Fi 6E, a recent upgrade to the standard that gives you even more networking capacity for your devices.

Every home is different and every user is different when it comes to Wi-Fi networking, and while all the routers listed here are top-tier devices, they might not be right for everyone – if you want to know what some of the alternatives are, make sure you also check out our best mesh networking guide and our best wireless routers guide.

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers

(Image credit: Netgear)

The Netgear Orbi series has consistently impressed us when it comes to home networking upgrades, and the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 is no different: it's on the large side, but it's difficult to beat in terms of the coverage and the speeds that it can provide around your property. The kit is straightforward to set up and easy to manage via the included Netgear Orbi app.

You can pick from both a two-pack and a three-pack, with the extra satellite(s) improving the reach of your wireless network. Each unit has eight powerful antennas crammed inside it, and Netgear says you can cover up to 372 square metres with glorious high-speed Wi-Fi with the two-pack. If you've got a bigger home, then you can invest in more satellite units.

The hardware promises speeds of up to 6 Gbps across the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, with another 5GHz band used as a backhaul to keep the satellites communicating with the main router. What's more, there's capacity for up to 100 devices, so even the most complex of smart homes should be able to stay online and functional with this Wi-Fi 6 router installed.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

2. TP-Link Deco X90 The best premium Wi-Fi 6 router Specifications Bands: Tri-band Max speed: 6.6 Gbps Coverage: 650 square metres Devices: 200 Reasons to buy + Impressive Wi-Fi coverage + Connect up lots of devices Reasons to avoid - Extras need a subscription Today's Best Deals View at Box View at Amazon View at Ebuyer

Full credit to TP-Link for what it's managed to do with the TP-Link Deco X90: we already knew that the manufacturer had expertise in networking gear, but this Wi-Fi 6 router is one of the best boxes they've ever put out. If you need something to boost wireless internet speeds all around the home and eliminate dead zones, then this could well be it.

You can buy this Wi-Fi 6 router in a two-pack or a three-pack and pick up extra satellite units individually, giving you the flexibility to cover whatever size property you have. Once you have these boxes set up – which doesn't take long at all – you can then take advantage of speeds up to 6.6 Gbps and capacity that's able to cope with as many as 200 devices.

It's an impressive package and one that will give you all the speed and coverage you need, even if the hardware itself isn't much to look at. It's also worth bearing in mind that this is one of the more expensive options on the Wi-Fi 6 router scene at the moment, and if you want all of the security extras available then you'll need to sign up for a subscription too.

(Image credit: Linksys)

The best budget Wi-Fi 6 router Specifications Bands: Dual-band Max speed: 6.4 Gbps Coverage: 251 square metres Devices: 30 Reasons to buy + Very decent value for money + Compact, stylish design Reasons to avoid - No extra third band

You don't necessarily have to pay top dollar for the most expensive, very best Wi-Fi 6 router around, because not all properties need the maximum possible speeds or every single feature... and in that spirit we present to you the Linksys Hydra Pro 6, a device that still brings you top-tier performance but at a price point that's a bit more manageable.

Linksys has been in the networking hardware business for years, so you know exactly what you're getting in terms of reliability and usefulness. With coverage for up to 251 square metres and maximum speeds of 6.4 Gbps for you to take advantage of, it's only going to be the biggest and most gadget-packed homes that push the limits of this particular router.

While we don't know the current Wi-Fi setup you've got going on at your home, the chances are that the Linksys Hydra Pro 6 is going to give you a substantial upgrade in terms of speed and coverage. On top of that, the whole package is straightforward to install, configure and operate, so you can largely leave the router alone to run itself.

(Image credit: Asus)

4. Asus DSL-AX82U The best Wi-Fi 6 router for gamers Specifications Bands: Dual-band Max speed: 5.4 Gbps Coverage: 186 square metres Devices: 30 Reasons to buy + Dedicated modes for gamers + Excellent top speeds Reasons to avoid - Needs some extra configuring Today's Best Deals View at Ebuyer View at Box View at Amazon

The Asus DSL-AX82U is stuffed full of networking features that are going to appeal to gamers – including specialised gaming modes and even its own RGB lighting system – though it does of course work perfectly fine for non-gaming needs too. We like the unusual looks of this router as well, including the customisable lighting system on the front.

In terms of raw performance you're looking at fantastic maximum speeds of 5.4 Gbps across two bands, and very respectable figures in terms of Wi-Fi coverage and the number of devices that the router is able to support simultaneously. Add in the price of this unit, which is less than several of its competitors, and you've got an appealing all-round deal.

Asus has deployed some artificial intelligence algorithms under the hood here to make sure that all your gadgets get served with reliable Wi-Fi and low-latency connections, whether you're watching movies on your television set or loading up a mobile game on your phone. You might be surprised at what a difference the Asus DSL-AX82U can make.

(Image credit: Netgear)

5. Netgear Nighthawk RAX200 The best Wi-Fi 6 router for ultra performance Specifications Bands: Tri-band Max speed: 10.8 Gbps Coverage: 232 square metres Devices: Not specified Reasons to buy + Blisteringly fast speeds + Cool, futuristic design Reasons to avoid - It's going to cost you

There aren't many Wi-Fi 6 routers that can get close to the Netgear Nighthawk RAX200 at the moment – and we're talking in terms of both performance and price, so be aware of that when you're doing your shopping. This is a router to consider if you want the ultimate in Wi-Fi 6 networking at the moment, and you've got the funds to be able to afford it too.

Netgear doesn't actually say how many devices the Nighthawk RAX200 can support, but it's going to be a lot. You're not going to have to worry about connecting up multiple laptops, phones, smart home devices and other gear to your network, because this router can take it. The fact that it looks cool and futuristic is another added bonus as well.

For consoles and other devices you want to wire up directly, there are four Ethernet ports to take advantage of on the router. It shouldn't take you long at all to get the Netgear Nighthawk RAX200 up and running at your home, and then all of the various features and your connected devices can be managed through the accompanying mobile app.