Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases to protect the ultimate Galaxy phone

Looks like Santa was good to you and you're now desperately on the hunt for the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra case to make sure that your perfect best new Android phone stays that way. There's a real fear in carrying about a naked new smartphone. Every step you take can feel like an accident waiting to happen, and with the rise in prices across the board, you really want to make sure your expensive tech is safer than ever.
There are a few things to think about when you're choosing the best case for your new Galaxy S22 Ultra. The most important one is just how protected you need your phone to be. If you work outside you'll want something hardy with something to cover the ports but if you're spending your day between your desk and the coffee machine you can probably afford something a little slimmer that will happily protect your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from the odd knock.
Then there's just the simple question of how you want your case to look. Leather wallets and clear cases are nothing new, but there are now plenty of colourful options as well as unique slab-like designs to make your S22 Ultra look like a block of marble. So whether you want to go old school or try something new, the choice is very much up to you.
Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases for your consideration...
The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases you can buy 2022
The official option
+ Full screen cover with notification window
+ Snug protection
+ Recycled materials
There are few tech woes as existentially exhausting as wanting to protect the screen of your smartphone yet also view notifications. Yes, it’s a first-world problem but one that Samsung’s official offering solves with its handy Clear View window so you can always keep an eye on what’s coming in. As you’d expect from the official case, the fit is snug and there are individual cut-outs for the cameras. If you don’t want a screen cover, Samsung also has silicone options and a version with a handy strap.
Best stylish case on a budget
+ Grippy silicone texture
+ Raised bezel around cameras
+ Available in four colours
If you’re on the hunt for a splash of colour on your phone without spending an arm and a leg, the Caseology Nano Pop range looks positively edible with its two-tone offerings. This is a rigid case but with a silicone-like texture that keeps your Galaxy S22 Ultra in your hand just where it belongs. There's a snug fit around the phone, too, plus wireless charging functionality comes as standard, and there’s even a much-welcome bezel around those many camera lenses on the phone's rear.
Best budget armoured protection
+ Brilliant price
+ Air cushioned corners
+ Bezels around the screen
As ever, with great design and budget pricing, Spigen manages to knock it out of the park with the Tough Armor Case for the S22 Ultra. Well, without smashing anything of course. This is a rigid case with solid protection in all the right places and some stylish Batman-esque layers. It still manages to stay slick but the bezels around the camera and screen add bonus safeguarding, and there’s even a kickstand for hands-free YouTube or movie viewing. You can’t beat this at this low price.
It’s hip to be square
+ Slick slab design
+ 10ft drop protection
+ Wireless charging
The problem with smartphones in the 21st century is that everything pretty much looks the same, but the recent square-edged trend is a bold attempt to switch things up. Yes, it gives your phone sharp edges, but if you want your Galaxy S22 Ultra to look like a beautifully square-edged slice of black marble, you don’t want to miss the BLOX range of cases from Case-Mate. There’s even still an impressive 10-foot drop protection and wireless charging compatibility. And let’s not ignore Case-Mate’s much-appreciated lifetime warranty.
The shock- and drop-proof option
+ Extreme drop testing
+ Ultimate corner protection
+ Port covers
If everything's looked a little flimsy so far and you need an S22 Ultra case that can happily tumble down stone staircases, the OtterBox Defender is an option. This range has endured thousands of hours of drop testing to make sure its three-layer design can withstand interaction with any floor. It’s also got protective port covers to prevent dirt from sneaking in and those corners look like they could do a round or two with Oleksandr Usyk.
Best case with a cardholder
+ Screen cover
+ Holds cards
+ Stand functionality
If you want a case to age with you, Snakehive’s handcrafted soft nubuck leather wallet only gets better the more you use it. The screen protection here is much appreciated and it’s a great full wallet replacement with room for cards and even cash. Yes, cash. What is this, 2019? The clasp is magnetic so it won’t flap open and the cover even doubles up as a stand so you can settle down for some movie watching on the go without getting cramp in your phone hand.