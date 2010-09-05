From Asus to Samsung, here's our pick of the best netbooks to buy on the market now

1. Samsung NF110-A01UK

£299, www.samsung.co.uk

LOVE: Solid spec and performance. Ten-hour battery life. Good audio

HATE: Cramped touchpad

T3 Star rating: 4/5

2. Asus Eee PC 1018P

£260, uk.asus.com

LOVE: Plush design. Solid spec with USB 3.0, Bluetooth 3.0 and 500GB of online cloud storage

HATE: Poor webcam

T3 Star rating: 4/5

3. Asus Eee PC 1201N

£401, uk.asus.com

Performance: An Intel Atom dual-core processor, 2GB of memory, a dedicated ION graphics chip and 500GB of free web storage on top of the 250GB hard drive makes this king of the netbooks

Love: Powerful Intel Atom Dualcore

Hate: Struggles to stream HD

T3 Star rating: 4/5

4. MSI Wind U160

£302, www.msi.com

LOVE: A 1.66GHz Atom processor,160GB hard drive and a six-cell battery that lasts six hours

HATE: Low resolution screen

T3 Star rating: 4/5

5. Apple MacBook Air 11-inch

From £867, www.apple.com/uk

LOVE: Great screen. Powerful for its size. Very sexy indeed

HATE: Expensive. Lacks storage

T3 Star rating: 4/5