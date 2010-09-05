From Asus to Samsung, here's our pick of the best netbooks to buy on the market now
1. Samsung NF110-A01UK
£299, www.samsung.co.uk
LOVE: Solid spec and performance. Ten-hour battery life. Good audio
HATE: Cramped touchpad
T3 Star rating: 4/5
2. Asus Eee PC 1018P
£260, uk.asus.com
LOVE: Plush design. Solid spec with USB 3.0, Bluetooth 3.0 and 500GB of online cloud storage
HATE: Poor webcam
T3 Star rating: 4/5
3. Asus Eee PC 1201N
£401, uk.asus.com
Performance: An Intel Atom dual-core processor, 2GB of memory, a dedicated ION graphics chip and 500GB of free web storage on top of the 250GB hard drive makes this king of the netbooks
Love: Powerful Intel Atom Dualcore
Hate: Struggles to stream HD
T3 Star rating: 4/5
4. MSI Wind U160
£302, www.msi.com
LOVE: A 1.66GHz Atom processor,160GB hard drive and a six-cell battery that lasts six hours
HATE: Low resolution screen
T3 Star rating: 4/5
5. Apple MacBook Air 11-inch
From £867, www.apple.com/uk
LOVE: Great screen. Powerful for its size. Very sexy indeed
HATE: Expensive. Lacks storage
T3 Star rating: 4/5