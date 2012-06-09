Best Kinect Games: T3's top E3 2012 picks

By Michael Sawh
FIFA 13
You won't be able to perform scissor kicks in your living room just yet, but for the latest instalment of FIFA, Kinect voice recognition support means you can now call out tactical changes, throw on an extra striker in the last fifteen minutes and if you show your disapproval at a bad refereeing decision in the most explicit way, Martin Tyler will make reference to your frustrations.
Due: Autumn 2012 | Link: FIFA 13
Forza Horizon
Ditching the somewhat pointless head-tracking from Forza Motorsport 4, Horizon is all about racing around in an open world environment based around the Horizon Festival with music curated by Radio 1 DJ Rob Da Bank. Playground Games has incorporated voice recognition to allow users to control an in-game GPS to help you find your way when you've taken a wrong turn on one of those big Colorado open roads.
Due: 23rd October 2012 | Link: Forza
Madden 13
If you are fan of the other game called football, the latest Madden will use Kinect voce recognition to let you give a signal to individual players, change tactics and make pre-snap calls whether it's a defensive or offensive situation. When NFl legend demonstrated it at the Xbox press conference he said it was 'pretty sweet' and we are not ones to disagree with a sporting icon.
Due: Autumn 2012 | Link: Madden 13
Fable: The Journey
Taking the Fable franchise into first person realms, the Journey is built on the Unreal Engine 3 developed by Epic Games and harnesses the Kinect's camera to wield magic, grab the reigns on your horse and carriage, and pick up on items on the way to upgrade your powers. Peter Molyneux may have left the buiilding, but this is still a Kinect-supporting title that will be worth checking out when it lands later this year.
Due: 12th October 2012 | Link: Lionhead Studios
Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth
Inspired by Marvel comic artwork and not the Hollwood blockbuster films, this beat-em-up title will feature 20 characters from the Marvel world including Spiderman, The Hulk, Iron Man, Thor and Captain America. It's unclear how Kinect will be used in the game, but we look forward to finding out how we will have to get our claws out Wolverine-style..
Due: 2012 | Link: Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth
Matter
Proof that Microsoft is reaching out to creative minds from other industries to innovate its motion-sensing controller, director of Pirates of the Caribbean Gore Verbinski has been working on what looks like a puzzle game that involves a silver ball that rolls around its surroundings. Details are thin on the ground, but judging from the gorgeous looking teaser trailer, this will be one to watch (and move with) when it launches for Kinect.
Due: 2013 | Link: Microsoft
NBA Baller Beats
Ideal for those who live in a flat on the bottom floor or have hardwood floors in their living room, Baller Beats is the first Kinect game to ship with a prop or a replica NBA basketball to be precise. Tracking your handling skills as you pull off crossovers and round the worlds to a soundtrack including the likes Run DMC, Scrillex and Kanye West, it's like DJ Hero but with a ball. Just don't try to dunk it...
Due: 11th September 2012 | Link: NBA Baller Beats
Nike+ Kinect Training
Announced at Microsoft's E3 2012 press conference, Nike+ Kinect Training is a personal fitness trainer that uses workout programs designed for elite athletes that provides real-time feedback, so if you are not doing your lunges properly you will know about it. With fitness assessments every four weeks, you can challenge friends over Xbox LIVE and track your performance using the Windows Phone Companion app.
Due: TBC | Link: Nike
South Park The Stick of Truth
Comfortably getting the most laughs when its trailer was shown off at the Xbox press conference, the game is written by the cartoon creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker who have decided to embrace Kinect in the most entertaining of ways. User will be able to swear at characters and get similarly rude responses right back via Kinect's voice recogniton tech. This could be the funniest use of Kinect we've seen so far.
Due: Autumn 2012 | Link: Obsidian Entertainment
Splinter Cell: Blacklist
It's U.S military versus terrorists as Sam Fisher returns to lead the 4th Echelon unit and if you bag the Xbox 360 copy, you'll be able to use Kinect voice recognition to call an airstrike, yell at enemies to distract them and command the rest of unit to get into place as you begin to round in on the enemy.
Due: Spring 2013 | Link: Splinter Cell