Best Kindle Fire apps to download 2014

1/10
ComiXology
Kindles are great for reading, but that doesn't have to be restricted to wordy novels. ComiXology is the best app out there for catching up on the latest, along with the classic, comic books. With its inventive way of navigating pages, huge store with over 40,000 titles and great UI design, this really expands the capabilities of the Kindle Fire.
Free | ComiXology
2/10
Instapaper
If you've ever started to read a particularly interesting article on the web, only to find yourself distracted by something and forgetting about it, then Instapaper is for you. Install a simple extension on your internet browser, click it when you find something you want to read at a more convenient time and it'll instantly be available on your Kindle.
Price: £1.91 | Download Instapaper
3/10
Nav for Google Maps
Sadly, the Kindle OS doesn't support Google's vast array of really impressive first party apps. The worst thing about this is that your tab will come sans the highly useful Google Maps. There's a simple solution though, in the form of Nav, which recreates the same experience as you'd get on a regular Android tablet like the Nexus 7. Much faster than just loading up Maps in the web-browser, this native app features everything from offline maps to info about incoming buses and trains.
Price: £1.28 | Download Nav for Google Maps
4/10
Padgram
There's no official Instagram client for Kindle, but fear not you filter loving masses, as Padgram offers a nicely designed and highly functional replacement. Switch between multiple accounts, create collages and download videos, plus it still holds all the usual features like searching, uploading and tagging.
Free | Download Padgram
5/10
Sketchbook Pro
This professional grade drawing and painting app turns your Kindle Fire into a canvas, ready for you to get all creative with. There are over 100 brush presets, a special gallery to store all your work in and it's all built upon the well respected Sketchbook Paint Engine.
Price: £3.04 | Download Sketchbook Pro
6/10
Wunderlist
With an app on almost every platform, including Android, Mac and the web, Wunderlist is a to-do list app that'll make sure you always know what to get done, wherever you find yourself. One particularly interesting feature is the shared lists, which let you create to-dos and then share them with friends and colleague. Efficient or what?
Free | Download Wunderlist
7/10
Ancestry
As a companion to the website of the same name, this app lets you easily access your family tree, add records and track down high-res images. You can either continue using a tree you've started on the web, or work entirely on the app and begin one from scratch. Using the rear snapper of the Kindle Fire HD, you can easily take a shot and add it to your project.
Free | Download Ancestry
8/10
Archos Video
Better than any stock video player, this will play basically any file you throw at it, thanks to hardware accelerated decoding. After you've transferred your media across, the app will even search the web for movie art and ratings, giving your library that has that professional feel. There's an integrated subtitle downloader and you can stream stuff from your PC.
Price: £3.99 | Download Archos Video
9/10
Office Suite Professional
Easily the priciest app on our list, but also one of the most useful - giving you a fully featured Office suite right on your Kindle slate. There's support for a load of formats, it's compatible with Microsoft Office 365 and you'll be to share your created documents to Dropbox and Google Drive (amongst others) in a trice. Handy extensions add in extra functionality, with our favourite being the contextual text prediction tool – QuickWrite.
Price: £9.36 | Download Office Suite Professional
10/10
NBA 2K14
This wouldn't be a complete, Kindle Fire starter kit app list without a game, and one of our current favourites is basketball sim NBA 2K14. The controls are easy to master, the graphics look pin sharp – especially on the Kindle Fire HDX and there is an array of multiplayer options once you've honed your skills.
Price: £4.99 | Download NBA 2K14