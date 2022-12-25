Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for protecting your new iPhone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Let us guess. You've just unwrapped Apple's latest ultra-shiny toy and are now terrified to even hold it in your hand in case it involuntarily leaps out onto the nearest tiled surface. You need one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases and you probably need it yesterday. But worry not, we've collected the very best protectors for your new BFF.

When you're choosing a case for one of the best iPhones, the first thing to think about is where you need to take your iPhone. Do you work on a building site or is it sitting at your desk all day? The level of protection you need on a day-to-day basis will dictate just how rugged an iPhone case you need to go for.

Another important thing to think about is whether you need a case with MagSafe functionality. This is Apple's proprietary charging technology that basically requires a magnetic ring to exist in the case. Cases without the ring may still let charge through but you won't get the sturdy grip you need for car mounting or reliable charging so it's a key thing to think about. And hey, if you just want something pretty to look at, we've got that too.

Here are the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for your new toy. Thanks Santa!

The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases you can buy 2022

Why you can trust T3 Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.