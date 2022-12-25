Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for protecting your new iPhone

Let us guess. You've just unwrapped Apple's latest ultra-shiny toy and are now terrified to even hold it in your hand in case it involuntarily leaps out onto the nearest tiled surface. You need one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases and you probably need it yesterday. But worry not, we've collected the very best protectors for your new BFF.
When you're choosing a case for one of the best iPhones, the first thing to think about is where you need to take your iPhone. Do you work on a building site or is it sitting at your desk all day? The level of protection you need on a day-to-day basis will dictate just how rugged an iPhone case you need to go for.
Another important thing to think about is whether you need a case with MagSafe functionality. This is Apple's proprietary charging technology that basically requires a magnetic ring to exist in the case. Cases without the ring may still let charge through but you won't get the sturdy grip you need for car mounting or reliable charging so it's a key thing to think about. And hey, if you just want something pretty to look at, we've got that too.
Here are the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for your new toy. Thanks Santa!
The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases you can buy 2022
When only official will do
+ Perfect fit
+ Leather ages over time
+ MagSafe functionality
If you can’t face hugging your precious new iPhone in anything but an official product, we understand. Apple’s leather case for iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in five colours - the umber being our favourite - and, as you’d expect, MagSafe on the back delivers solid connectivity for charging or car-mounting. The tactility of the leather is a nice bonus, especially as it ages over time to look and feel even better.
For something a little different
+ Stylish coatings
+ Great protection
+ MagSafe functionality
It’s always frustrating to cover the minimalist slick stylings of an iPhone with something that makes it look frumpy. Thankfully Mous is (literally) on the case with its range of textured covers. Whether you go for walnut, bamboo, or acetate, the Limitless 5.0 case uses Mous’s proprietary AiroShock cushioning tech to protect against any drops. It’s fully MagSafe compatible and pleasingly light, which is especially handy given the hefty weight of your new iPhone.
The best wallet case
+ Space for cards
+ Stylish design
+ Ecco leather
No, you don’t need to buy an expensive additional MagSafe accessory if you want to carry around a credit card or two. The Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case has a slickly designed wallet slot in this Ecco-leather-made case. There are three colours of leather to choose from, too, plus metal buttons on the side for peak touchability. You’ll have to choose between the wallet and MagSafe functionality though, not both, so definitely weigh that up first if you want to frequently mount your iPhone.
Protect those corners
+ 33% wider corners
+ 10ft protection
+ Anti slip coating
It’s only available in one colour but the Catalyst Crux Case has been specifically designed to stop it tumbling out of your hand. It boasts a non-slip coating, wider corners for better protection and grip, and even includes a lanyard if you want extra wrist wrapping security. MagSafe and Qi wireless compatibility come as standard and each corner even has a hole for attaching more accessories. If it does somehow manage to slip away, the Crux case has 10-foot drop protection.
Make it everything proof
+ Water resistant (IP68)
+ Military standard drop
+ Still has MagSafe
As temporarily water-resistant as the iPhone 14 Pro Max already is, if you’re the kind of outdoor adventurer who wants to add extra security, then Otterbox’s Fre range will bring added peace of mind. Test the case's seal in a bowl of water first, then once you’ve made sure everything is shipshape the Fre adds IP68 water resistance to your iPhone. According to Otterbox that means it can be submerged up to 2-metres in depth for an hour and still survive no problems. Oh, and it has MagSafe too.
The best budget option
+ Great price
+ Good corner protection
- No MagSafe
You don’t need to spend the Earth on a case to protect your iPhone. We’re impressed by the quality of Spigen’s range for the relatively budget investment. The only downside of the Ultra Hybrid Case is if you need MagSafe, but if you’re looking for a snug-fitting cover with great air cushioning for those precious corners, this is an essential buy. There’s even a nice raised bezel around the cameras to keep that precious trio of lenses on the rear out of harm’s way.