Best Instant Pot: there's Duo, Lux, Duo Plus and more but which Instant Pot is best?

Instant Pot has been a huge hit in America and it’s easy to see why. This funky-looking box of tricks is actually a multi-faceted machine that does the job of at least six or seven other appliances in your kitchen. And that’s before you’ve even started exploring the true potential of the appliance. While it offers lots of convenience, and minimum hassle when it comes to cooking food, the versatility and quality of results from the Instant Pot is what appeal most.

Better still, there’s a model to suit any kind of requirement, so if you’re cooking solo there’s a lean, mean Instant Pot machine for you. Conversely, if you have to prepare gargantuan dinners for large family gatherings then there’s an Instant Pot model with your name on it too. Or, if you’re someone in the middle of those options who just wants a stress-free way to quickly prepare quality food then Instant Pot makes a model for you too. There are actually over 20 variations on the theme in the Instant Pot model range.

Oh, and fear not if you baulk at the thought of owning a pressure cooker, picturing it exploding or blasting you with red hot steam. The Instant Pot has been cleverly engineered, it’s safe, intuitive and easy to use, so there are no worries on the operational front. Besides, it does way more than just cook under pressure.

Let's go shopping for Instant Pot!

A lot of what you're about to read most easily applies to our American readers, where the entire range of about 507 Instant Pots can be easily bought online at Amazon, Walmart and elsewhere. In the UK there is the grand total of two models on sale so far, with more to come, we're promised.

Real enthusiasts in the UK can actually buy the Instant Pot range on Amazon.com and import it although with customs fees this may not prove the most affordable method. For now here's the easily available choice: Instant Pot Duo in either 5.7 litre or 6.7-litre sizes…

Where to buy INstant Pot in the USA

Instant Pot models: the (very) long read

The Instant Pot range revolves around several core models including the Instant Pot Duo, Instant Pot Duo Plus, Instant Pot Ultra, Instant Pot Lux and Instant Pot Smart. (Image credit: Instant Pot)

There are a lot of different Instant Pot models, but for simplicity’s sake we’d say that you want to keep an eye out for the Instant Pot Duo and the Instant Pot Lux. The Duo is billed as a 7-in-1 cooker, which means it’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, can steam, sauté, make yoghurt and warm food too. The Lux, on the other hand, is billed as a 6-in-1 appliance, so it’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker plus it can sauté and steam as well as keep food warm.

Different models come with different programs too, as you’ll see from the guides below. On face value they look quite similar, but there are subtle differences. One simple way to spot the Duo and Lux variants is that the former has a more rounded front display.

Other points to note are the way the Duo comes with handles on its steaming rack, so this is probably the easier to handle of the range. You’ll see this highlighted in our specification guides below. We also like the way the lid on the Duo offers a little more flexibility in that you can dip in and out while it’s cooking in order to sample your recipe and add anything it needs. The design is a little more practical too we think.

And, as you’ll see from the specifications below, some models have less cooking programs than others. That said, it's possible to use pretty much any Instant Pot to cook just about any dish, though more basic models offer less flexibility in how you do it.

One size fits all?

You can pick an Instant Pot to suit your requirements, and sizing is generally given away in the title of the model. In other words, there's the Instant Pot 6 Quart and the Instant Pot 8 Quart. The 6 quart offering, which is just under 5.7 litres or thereabouts, has been a huge hit on Amazon in America. The big selling point is the way it does the job of numerous other kitchen appliances and the Instant Pot certainly streamlines the preparation of meals.

Having said that, models are often described as Instant Pot Duo 60 (meaning 6 quart) and 80 (meaning 8 quart) and then there's Instant Pot's 'Mini' models which have a 3-quart capacity but are not referred to as either Instant Pot Duo 3 or 30.

What about the Instant Pot Lux range? Surely LUX denotes 'Luxe' or 'Luxury' and so these are more expensive models. No: they are the budget models. Okay.

To summarise: there are a plethora of Instant Pot models and their naming is not consistent or even sensible in some cases.

Never mind though. All Instant Pots can be used to tackle multiple cooking tasks alongside core functionality of being an awesome pressure cooker. It's possible to whip up rice, steam anything you fancy, slow cook food thereby keeping much of its flavour and then using the warmer function to keep dishes on standby ready for serving. Hell, it even makes yoghurt.

They are wonderfully simple to use, with numerous Smart Programs that allow you to quickly select popular food cooking options. Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chilli and so on, as well as a Manual control means you’re able to tailor the Instant Pot to produce your favourite recipes with little in the way of manual labour. Or 'labor' as the Americans say.

Instant Pot Duo

Instant Pot Duo 60 (Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Duo 60

The Instant Pot Duo comes in three different sizes, including the Instant Pot Duo 60, the Instant Pot Duo 80 and the Instant Pot Duo Mini. The Duo 60 is perhaps the most 'classic' Instant Pot, and the one Amazon sells most of.

It’s a 6 quart offering, which is just under 5.7 litres or thereabouts, and is one of the most popular you can buy. As we've already pointed out, this beauty can be used to tackle any kind of cooking task alongside being a pretty awesome pressure cooker. In that respect it cooks quickly but retains flavour. And, while it's possible to whip up rice, or steam anything you fancy, you can also slow cook food or use the warmer function to keep dishes on standby ready for serving. We're big fans of the yoghurt making functionality too.

Spec: 14 smart built-in programs, 10 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs: rice, bean/chilli, poultry, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, steam, manual or pressure cooking.

Non pressure cooking programs: sauté up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures, slow cook (0.5-20 hours at 3 temperatures, yoghurt, keep warm or warm (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours), delay start up time up to 24 hours.

What’s included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle, measuring cup, lid holder (left and right), detachable 3 prong cord. It’s 1000 watts, 34.0×31.0x31.0 cm/13.4×12.2×12.5 inches and weighs 5.35kg/11.80lbs.

Instant Pot Duo 80 (Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Duo 80

The bigger brother of the Instant Pot Duo 60 and, as you’d expect, comes with more capacity as in 8 quart, or about 7.5 litres. So you get a beefier stainless steel body but the same easy to use functionality. Central to operating the Instant Pot is the main control panel on the front of the appliance. This is wonderfully simple to use, with 14 Smart Programs that allow you to quickly select popular food cooking options. Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili and so on, as well as Manual control means you’re able to tailor the Instant Pot to produce your favourite recipes with little in the way of manual labour. That suits us fine.

Spec: 12 smart built-in programs, 10 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs: rice, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, cake, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking.

Non pressure cooking programs: sauté (up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures), slow cook (0.5-20 hours at 3 temperatures), keep warm or warm - Manual Keep Warm (up to 10 hours), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours), delay start time up to 24 hours.

What's included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle, measuring cup, steam rack (without handles, non-detachable two prong cord. It’s 1200 watts, 36.8×33.5×34.3 cm/14.5×13.2×13.5 inches and weighs 6.98kg/15.39lbs.

Instant Pot Duo Mini (Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Duo Mini

A great one to go for if you're really tight on space, not that the regular Instant Pot is huge or anything. It’s got a 3 quart/2.8 litre capacity so is perfect for making smaller portions. Alternatively, you can use it alongside a regular sized Instant Pot in order to make side dishes and other items to compliment a main meal being cooked in the full-size model. You get 700 watts of power to play with, but the other benefit is that the Instant Pot Duo Mini doesn’t emit any steam, so it’s really useful if you’ve got a tiny cooking area or even want to use it on the move. And, as with all Instant Pots, the Duo Mini cooks food under pressure, has a trio of slow cook options and can be used to sauté, cook rice, steam vegetables and even make yoghurt. We like the keep warm function too for keeping food ready-to-go even if the person expected to eat it hasn't arrived home yet.



Spec: 11 Smart Built-In programs and 10 safety mechanisms. There’s high and low pressure cooking up to 4 hours. Pressure cooking programs: rice, bean/chili, meat/stew, porridge, soup/broth, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking.

Non pressure cooking programs: sauté up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures, slow cook 0.5-20 hours at 3 temperatures, yoghurt, keep warm - 3 Temperatures, Manual Keep Warm (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours). There’s also a delay start up time up to 24 hours.

What's included: Food Grade Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Soup Spoon, Rice Paddle and Measuring Cup, Lid Holder (left & right), steam rack, detachable cord. It’s 700 watts, 29.0×25.5×28.0 cm/11.4×10.0x11.2 inches and weighs 3.90 kg/8.60 lbs.

Instant Pot Smart

Instant Pot Smart (Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Smart only comes in a 6-quart size, packs the same feature set as the Duo, but has the added bonus of being Alexa and app controlled thanks to the addition of Wi-fi.

Simply download the Instant Pot app to your mobile device or use your voice to control the appliance via Alexa. You get access to over 1,000 pre-programmed recipes and can keep tabs on what your Instant Pot is up to as it cooks your meals.

Spec: 13 smart built-in programs, 11 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs: rice, bean/chilli, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, cake, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking.

Non pressure cooking programs: sauté up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures, slow cook (0.5-20 hours at 3 temperatures), yoghurt, keep warm or warm (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours) and delay start time up to 24 hours also features two delay start times.

What’s included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle, measuring cup, lid holder (left and right), mini mitts, detachable 3 prong cord. It’s 1000 watts, 33.5×31.0x31.7 cm/13.2×12.2×12.5 inches and weighs 5.53kg/12.20lbs.

Instant Pot Lux

Instant Pot Lux 60 (Image credit: Instant Pot)

The Instant Pot Lux edition is more affordable and comes in 3/2.8, 6/5.7 and 8 quart/7.5 litre models. Something of a ‘Lite’ edition, or base model, despite its name, Lux nonetheless makes a killer entry-level option. It's great if you’re curious about the cooking prowess of these machines and don't want to spend too much initially. If you decide to trade-up to a high specification model the Lux edition will still be handy for supplementary cooking chores.

Again, the Lux can do just about everything in the one pot, and that means less dishes. That’s a 5-star moment right there as far as we’re concerned.

Instant Pot Lux 60

Spec: 12 smart built-in programs, 10 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs: rice, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, cake, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking.

Non pressure cooking programs: sauté up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures, slow cook (0.5-20 hours at 3 temperatures), Manual Keep Warm (up to 10 hours), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours), delay start up time up to 24 hours.

What's included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle, measuring cup, steam rack, non-detachable cord. It’s 1000 watts, 33.5×31.0x31.7 cm/13.2×12.2×12.5 inches and 5.23kg/11.53 lbs.

Instant Pot Lux 80 (Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Lux 80

Spec: 14 smart built-in programs, 10 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs: High and low pressure up to 4 hours, rice, beac/chilli, poultry, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, steam, manual or pressure cooking.

Non pressure cooking programs: Saute (up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures), slow cook (0.5 hours at 3 temperatures), yoghurt, keep warm or warm 3 Temperatures - Manual Keep Warm (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours). Delay start time (up to 24 hours).

What's included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle, measuring cup, lid holder (left and right), steam rack (with handles, non-detachable three prong cord. It’s 1200 watts, 37.6×33.5×35.6cm/

14.8×13.2×14.0inches and weighs 7.16kg/15.79lbs.

Instant Pot Lux Mini (Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Lux Mini

Spec: 10 Smart built-in programs and 10 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs up to 4 hours: rice, meat/stew, porridge, soup/broth, steam, egg and manual or pressure cooking.

Non pressure cooking programs: sauté, slow cook, Manual Keep Warm (up to 10 hours) Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours) and delay start up to 24 hours.

What's included: food grade stainless steel pot, soup spoon, rice paddle and measuring cup, steam, rack and detachable cord. It’s 700 watts, 29.2×26.7×26.7 cm/11.5×10.5×10.5 inches and weighs 3.85 kg/8.49 lbs.

Instant Pot Duo Plus

Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 (Image credit: Instant Pot)

The Instant Pot Duo Plus as its name suggests, is like the Instant Pot Duo only more so. What it does is very similar to the standard model but the quality of finish is higher, and hence so is the price.

Duo Plus comes in the same 3/2.8 litre, 6/5.7 litre and 8 quart/7.5 litre variants. It’s a real monster of a machine that, as you can see from the sizeable control panel options, delivers all kinds of program modes to let you cook, well, anything really. This is a beauty if you’ve got a large family with diverse dietary preferences, as after a quick clean can be back up and running again with another dish in no time.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 60

Spec: 15 smart built-in programs, 10 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs: rice, bean/chilli, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, cake, sterilize, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking.

Non pressure cooking programs: sauté up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures, slow cook (0.5-20 hours at 3 temperatures), yoghurt, keep warm or warm (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes), Automatic Keep Warm, (up to 10 hours), delay start time up to 24 hours.

What’s included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle, measuring cup, lid holder (left and right), detachable 3 prong cord. It’s 1000 watts, 34.0×31.0x31.7 cm/13.4×12.2×12.5 inches and weighs 5.37kg/11.84lbs.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 80 (Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Duo Plus 80

Spec: 15 smart built-in programs, 10 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs: High and low pressure up to 4 hours, rice, bean/chilli, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, cake, sterilize, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking.

Non pressure cooking programs: sauté (Up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures), slow cook (0.5-20 hours at 3 temperatures), yoghurt, keep warm or warm - 3 Temperatures Manual Keep Warm, (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes) Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours), delay start time up to 24 hours.

What's included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle, measuring cup, lid holder (left and right), steam rack (with handles, non-detachable three prong cord. It’s 1200 watts, 37.6×34.3×36.8cm/14.8×13.5×14.5 inches and weighs 7.06kg/15.57lbs.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini (Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini

The Instant Duo Plus Mini features: 13 smart built-in programs and 10 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs up to 4 hours: rice, bean/chilli, meat/stew, porridge, soup/broth, sterilize, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking. Non pressure cooking: sauté up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures, yoghurt, keep warm or warm 3 Temperatures, Manual Keep Warm (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours). Delay start time up to 24 hours. Inside the box is a food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle and measuring cup plus a lid and holder (left and right). You also get a steam rack and detachable cord. It’s 700 watts, 29.2×25.9×27.9 cm/11.5×10.2×11.0 inches and weighs 3.99 kg

8.80 lbs.

Instant Pot Ultra

Instant Pot Ultra 60 (Image credit: Instant Pot)

The Instant Pot Ultra again comes in 3/2.8, 6/5.7 and 8 quart/7.5 litre editions and is at the top end of the Instant Pot price spectrum. That's why it has a more streamlined and stylish appearance. It still does basically the same things though.



One thing we've noticed with all the Instant Pot is the way it preserves colour, flavour and texture. Vegetables, for example, look as good if not better when they emerge as they did when they went in to the Instant Pot. No sorry-looking, flaccid broccoli here, thank you!

Instant Pot Ultra 60

Spec: 16 smart built-in programs, 11 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs: rice, bean/chilli, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, cake, sterilize, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking, ultra.

Non-pressure cooking programs: Saute, up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures plus custom temperature option. Slow cook, (0.5-20 hours at 3 temperatures plus custom temperature option). Yoghurt, keep warm or warm (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours), delay start time up to 24 hours.

What’s included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle, measuring cup, lid holder (left and right), detachable 3 prong cord. It’s 1000 watts, 33.0×31.0x31.7 cm/13.4×12.2×12.5 inches and weighs 5.37kg/11.84lbs.

Instant Pot Ultra 80 (Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Ultra 80

Spec: 16 smart built-in programs, 11 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs: High and Low Pressure (Up to 6 hours), rice, bean/chilli, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, cake, sterilize, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking, ultra.

Non pressure cooking programs: Sauté (Up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures) plus custom temperature option , Slow Cook (0.5-20 hours at 3 temperatures) plus custom temperature option, yoghurt, keep warm or warm - 3 Temperatures plus Custom option Manual Keep Warm (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours). Delay start time up to 24 hours.

What's included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle, measuring cup, lid holder (left and right), steam rack (with handles, non-detachable three prong cord. It’s 1200 watts, 37.6×35.5×36.8cm/ 14.8×14.0x14.5 inches and weighs 7.12kg/15.70lbs.

(Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Ultra Mini

Spec: 14 smart built-in programs and 11 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs up to 6 hours: rice, bean/chilli, meat/stew, porridge, soup/broth, sterilize, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking, ultra.

Non pressure cooking programs: sauté, slow cook, yoghurt, keep warm or warm 3 Temperatures, Manual Keep Warm (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours), delay start up time up to 24 hours.

What's included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle and measuring cup plus a lid and holder (left and right). You also get a steam rack and detachable cord. It’s 700 watts, 29.2×25.9×27.9 cm/11.5×10.2×11.0 inches and weighs 4.07 kg/8.97 lbs.

Instant Pot Viva

(Image credit: Instant Pot)

The Viva range seems to be for those who want to pay the same price as the Ultra but have more push buttons and less functions (it's merely 9 in 1 to Ultra's 10 in 1).

Instant Pot Viva 60

Spec: 15 smart built-in programs, 10 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs: rice, bean/chilli, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, cake, sterilize, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking.

Non pressure cooking programs: sauté up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures, slow cook (0.5-20 hours at 3 temperatures), yoghurt, keep warm or warm (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours), delay start time up to 24 hours.

What’s included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle, measuring cup, lid holder (left and right), detachable 3 prong cord. It’s 1000 watts, 33.0×31.0x31.7 cm/13.4×12.2×12.5 inches and weighs 5.37kg/11.84lbs.

(Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot Viva 80

Spec: 15 smart built-in programs, 10 safety mechanisms. Pressure cooking programs: High and low pressure up to 4 hours, rice, bean/chilli, meat/stew, multigrain, porridge, soup/broth, cake, sterilize, steam, egg, manual or pressure cooking.

Non pressure cooking programs: Sauté (Up to 30 minutes at 3 temperatures), Slow Cook (0.5-20 hours at 3 temperatures), yoghurt, keep warm or warm - 3 Temperatures, Manual Keep Warm (up to 99 hours and 50 minutes), Automatic Keep Warm (up to 10 hours). Delay start time up to 24 hours.

What's included: food grade stainless steel inner pot, soup spoon, rice paddle, measuring cup, lid holder (left and right), steam rack (with handles, non-detachable three prong cord. It’s 1200 watts, 37.7×33.8×36.1cm/14.8×13.3×14.2 inches and weighs 7.06kg/15.57lbs.