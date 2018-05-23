The best backpacking sleeping bag 2018: lightweight and compact sleeping bags

If you’re going backpacking, then it can sometimes be uncertain where and when you’re next going to lay your head. Whether you’re staying in a hostel, or camping in a field somewhere, having your own sleeping bag is always a good idea to ensure a good night’s sleep.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best backpacking sleeping bags to take on your travels.

You’re going to be carrying this sleeping bag with you in a backpack, so other than it being comfortable, you’re going to want it to be lightweight and compact.

You’re also going to want to consider where you’ll be sleeping – if outside then you’ll need to choose a backpacking sleeping bag that has the appropriate insulation like the Mountain Hardwear HyperLamina Flame which is highly rated for performance and warmth.

We’ve picked out a range of backpacking sleeping bags, from ultra-lightweight ones to luxury ones, depending on what your preferences are. All will allow you to get a good night’s keep wherever you are!

1. Mountain Hardwear HyperLamina Flame Warmth when you need it most – whatever the weather Specifications Insulation type: Synthetic Weight: 1.11kg Comfort limit: 0 degrees C Material: Nylon and Polyester

This backpacking sleeping bag is designed to be the lightest and warmest sleeping bag on the market, with thermal insulation in the lining so you can expect to stay warm even when sleeping in almost freezing conditions- especially around particular cold sports such as your stomach and feet. The shape of this sleeping bag will also keep you warm and cosy around your face as it’s wind resistant. When you’re off on your travels again it rolls up neatly into a storage sack and you can shove it in your backpack without any extra weight.

2. Vango Ultralite Pro 200 Light and compact for those active adventures Specifications Insulation type: Synthetic Weight: 1.1kg Comfort limit: -1 degrees C Material: Nylon

Similar to the Mountain Hardwear sleeping bag but slightly more affordable, this backpacking sleeping bag is rated highly for its compact design that is easily packable. It’s thin yet insulated, ensuring all the cold spots are covered. You can pull the drawstring in around your face so you get greater protection from the elements and you can expect not to have to battle to get this one back in its sack as it’s made from easily compressible material that is tear resistant.

3. OEX Leviathan EV 900 A great sleeping bag all year round Specifications Insulation type: Duck down Weight: 1.374kg Comfort limit: -16 degrees C Material: Nylon

For pure luxury wherever you go, this duck down sleeping bag should do the trick. It still remains very lightweight, however due to the thicker filling you may find it comes up slightly bulkier than some other backpacking sleeping bags (you’ll just have to practice your packing technique). This insulated sleeping bag will keep you warm in temperatures below freezing, so if you’re going hiking or camping, this is a good one to choose for warmth, and it is generally highly rated for use all year round.

4. Ayacucho Sirius 200 A high quality sleeping bag that won't break the bank Specifications Insulation type: Dura Loft Weight: 1.380kg Comfort limit: 0 degrees C Material: Nylon & Polyester

If you don’t want to spend a fortune on a backpacking sleeping bag if you’re only going on a short trip, then this sleeping bag should do just the trick. It has a 6 hole fibre filling insulation, so you can expect to stay warm even in single figure temperatures (perfect for British campsites), and the two way zip and draw cord will ensure you can wrap yourself up snugly so that no heat escapes you.

5. Robens Caucasus 600 Won't take up too much space in your bag, but has optimum warmth Specifications Insulation type: Duck down Weight: 1.240kg Comfort limit: -8 degrees C Material: Nylon & Polyester

If you’re short on space, then this roll up sleeping bag should fit just right in your bag. It rolls up really small, but still provides enough warmth for camping in rainy England, with soft duck down for insulation. It comes in a handy waterproof sack, so you can always attach it to the outside of your backpack without it getting wet, and the mummy shape is designed to keep you cosy during the night.

6. Vango Latitude 400 Retain body heat in this sleeping bag with 3D hood Specifications Insulation type: Synthetic Weight: 2.1kg Comfort limit: -11 degrees C Material: Polyester

The Vango Latitude 400 is a great bargain buy for anyone going on their travels. This backpacking sleeping bag is actually surprisingly warm, as its synthetic insulation helps retain body heat when you’re inside. The 3D hood also keeps everything enclosed so you don’t feel a draft and you can tighten or loosen the cord depending on what’s most comfortable for you. This sleeping bag also features an internal pocket where you can keep valuables such as phones and wallets close to you while you sleep- ideal for when camping or in hostels.