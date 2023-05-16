Apple Reality Pro needs an iPhone ethos if it's going to succeed

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple's 2023 WWDC event is only a few weeks away and many are beginning to speculate about what could be on show. Arguably the most highly anticipated release is the Apple Reality Pro headset.

That's expected to be Apple's first expedition into the world of AR or VR headsets. Many are hoping Apple can serve up another iPhone moment, to bring the world of AR into every home.

But what exactly does that mean? Just showing off a shiny new doohickey isn't going to cut it – especially in the midst of a cost of living crisis where many are feeling the pinch.

I've been thinking about this a lot. For the Reality Pro to succeed, it needs to do what the first iPhone did. Think about it – when the iPhone was released, it fused a whole host of other devices in one. It replaced your camera, your watch, your diary and you map with a single, convenient device.

Recently, I've had the chance to use a couple of devices which I think the Reality Pro needs to amalgamate. I got hands on with the Rokid AR Max – another AR headset which works brilliantly as a content consumption machine. I've also been using the Asus ROG Ally, which is a hardcore gaming machine.

Personally, I think the Reality Pro needs to fuse all of this and more to make it a worthwhile buy. If you're going to spend the rumoured $3,000 on one, it needs to do a lot. I'd want it to replace my iPad, my PS5 and maybe even my MacBook for simple tasks.

This idea of consolidating multiple devices in one is the only way I can see the headset being a success. If they pull it off, though, it could be monstrous. Sure, there'll be a learning curve as users get used to the new way of working, but it has the potential to be revolutionary.

Until the event, though, we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for more information.