A Week on the Wrist with the Norqain Neverest Glacier GMT

If you're a regular reader of T3's Week on the Wrist series, you'll know that I recently tried the Norqain Neverest Glacier. It made a substantial impression on me – mostly thanks to a remarkable dial which is still the best I've ever seen.

Now, it's time to test its big brother – the Norqain Neverest Glacier GMT. And I'm telling you this because, honestly, I can see there being a lot of crossover. Between the two watches, many of the specs are shared, or at least similar – not least that dial. Insert heart-eyes emoji, here.

There are, of course, differences too. The standard Glacier is a dive watch, while this model drops some of the water resistance in favour of a GMT complication. There are other differences, but I envision a similarly dewy-eyed response. Fair warning.

Okay, with that out of the way, let's dive in and take a look at some specs.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

The Neverest Glacier GMT features a 41mm case diameter. A lug-to-lug measurement just shy of 49mm ensures that this should be a good fit on most wrists. One measurement which might be problematic, though, is the thickness. At 14.94mm it's chunky. You'll definitely be aware of it on your wrist, put it that way.

That case is crafted from 316L stainless steel, as is the bracelet. That attaches with 20mm lugs, and is a three-link design. The clasp hides an on-the-fly micro-adjustment system, too, which is great for ensuring a perfect fit.

A double-domed, anti-reflective, scratch-proof sapphire crystal adorns the top, surrounded by ceramic bezel. That's a two-way bezel, allowing users to track up to three time zone using the GMT hand.

You'll find a flat sapphire crystal with similar scratch-proof properties on the back, giving users a good look at the movement inside. That movement is a Norqain, NN20/2, by the way. It's a Kenissi-manufactured calibre, and is a COSC certified chronometer. You'll find 70 hours of power reserve, too.

Elsewhere, you'll find 100m of water resistance on the model. That's aided by a screw down crown, which is also branded with the Norqain logo. That should be more than enough for the regular day-to-day use of most wearers.

Then, of course, there's the dial. And yes, it's still just as good here, with peaks and troughs adorned with flecks of gold. It gives the appearance of a gently aged piece of wood and is just sumptuous. Good luck not losing a few minutes staring at it when you check the time.

It is slightly paler than the standard Neverest Glacier. This one is a grey hue, versus a black on the standard model. It's subtle, but noticeable and lightens the overall appearance of this timepiece.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

The other thing worth noting here is the good that purchasing this watch does. See, Norqain have a partnership with the Butterfly Help Project. That's a charitable organisation, which offers help to the families of Sherpas who lost their lives in the Himalayan mountains. That includes building schools for their children.

As with all of the Neverest series watches, 10% of the sales is donated to the Project, to assist with their cause. And that's a mighty good cause to assist with.

What's the Norqain Neverest Glacier GMT like to wear?

Okay, so let's address the (literal) big thing first. This watch is huge. You won't notice it head on, but the thickness is just gargantuan. It's not a total deal breaker, but just be aware that it sits quite proud.

Beyond that though? It's pretty much every bit as joyful to wear as its little brother. It's incredibly comfortable on the wrist, with that micro-adjustment helping to ensure a perfect fit. That's also really handy for making adjustments throughout the day, to accommodate for swelling arms after a hot walk, for example.

Then, there's the GMT functionality. It's absolutely flawless in use, with no issues whatsoever to report. This is a traveller's GMT – also sometimes referred to as a "true" GMT – which means that the hour hand moves in one hour increments, rather than the GMT hand.

That's handy if you travel a lot. You can touch down in a new time zone, quickly change the hour hand to local time, and not even have to worry about the other zone represented by the GMT hand.

With the addition of the GMT bezel, you can even track three separate time zones on this watch! To do that, simply set the local and GMT hands as normal, but the move the bezel until it aligns with the correct hour on the GMT hand.

It takes a little brain power if you've never done it before, but not a lot. And while I can't profess to having too much need for tracking three time zones – the two afforded by my "regular GMT" works well for me – it's definitely cool. In one glance at a watch, I could tell you the time in LA, London and Lagos.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Is the Norqain Neverest Glacier GMT worth the money?

At £3,750 on the steel bracelet, I think the Norqain Neverest Glacier GMT represents fantastic value for money. Sure, okay, the chewy end of £4,000 is no small sum, but when we're talking about finely made Swiss watches, that's not a bad price for what you're getting here.

Arguably the closest competitor to this watch is the Tudor Black Bay GMT. Both feature 41mm cases, both use Kenissi movements, both feature cases a little more chunky than you're probably used to. The Tudor sits a hair below this in terms of price, with a retail price of £3,660.

That £90 isn't going to be breaking the bank at this point though. And as I said in the review for the standard Neverest Glacier, it's definitely worth considering if you're in the market for this kind of watch.

The dial alone is worth your hard earned cash – seriously, I cannot speak highly enough of it. With all other things being relatively equal, that could easily make the difference. Sure, you don't get the Rolex tie-in or the history you get with Tudor. But that's not going to change the watch you wear in 2023.

In short – if you have the budget for a timepiece like this, I'd strongly recommend putting the Norqain Neverest Glacier GMT high on your list.