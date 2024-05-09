A Week on The Wrist with the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto – pretty in purple

In early 2024, Hamilton expanded its popular Jazzmaster Performer collection with nine new references, including different sizes and colours. Appealing to both men and women, the new Jazzmaster Performer watches offer powerful colours and versatile sizing but there was one in particular that drew my eye.

The watch from the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer collection that caught my attention was the 34mm variant with a pretty purple dial… mainly because purple is my favourite colour. The smaller size looked perfect for my tiny wrists and the combination of purple and silver seemed ideal for everyday wear, so I knew I had to get my hands on it.

Lucky for me, Hamilton very kindly sent its new purple dial Jazzmaster Performer Auto for me to try. I’ve been wearing it for a few weeks now and here’s my honest opinion of the new Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto.

Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto: the specs

First, let’s look at the technical details and features of the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto . In a slim 34mm case, the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto is a sporty-chic watch which incorporates stainless steel into the case, bezel, indexes, hands and bracelet. What makes this new Jazzmaster Performer stand out is its ‘vivid violet’ dial that gives the watch a subtle yet striking pop of colour.

The Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto is powered by the H-10 automatic movement which can be viewed through the open case back. The three-hand movement has a combination of snail and pearled patterns, with the Hamilton logo and stars stamped on it. It moves delicately and offers a power reserve of 80 hours.

What is the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto like to wear?

I’ve been wearing the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto for a few weeks now and it’s extremely comfortable to wear. Its 34mm size is generous but doesn’t dwarf the wrist, which is particularly good for me as I have quite small wrists and hands.

While it’s a compact and petite size, the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto is slightly heavier and bulkier to wear, compared to the TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29mm which I recently tried. Having said that, it fits snugly and doesn’t weigh you down too much, but if you prefer a lighter feeling watch, that might be something to consider.

The main attraction of the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto is its purple dial which is just as pretty as expected. It catches the light nicely and the simplicity of the dial lets the colour shine through. Featured on the dial are white and stainless steel hour markers, hour and minute hands, and a seconds hand which moves smoothly around the face, so you don’t get any annoying ticking.

The stainless steel bracelet fixes to the wrist with a butterfly buckle, which makes it feel more secure. As I had to adjust the bracelet to fit my wrist, the links close to the case felt a little dainty at times, but this could be because I have smaller wrists. Due to the high quality materials of the watch and bracelet, it’s not something to worry about regardless.

As someone who loves looking at a watch’s movement, the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto certainly didn’t disappoint. The movement through the caseback is fun to look at and the combination of gold and silver makes it look more luxurious.

Is the Hamilton Jazzmaster worth the money?

The purple version of the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto is £1,065, although depending on the size and colour you get, you can buy a Jazzmaster Performer for around £990. With this price in mind, I’d definitely say the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto is worth the money, and with so many colours and sizes to choose from, it’s definitely a watch that will appeal to a wide range of customers.

Simplicity at its finest, the Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto also has a free engraving option so you can make your watch even more unique and personal to you.