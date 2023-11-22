7 watches under £100 you should buy in the Black Friday sales

It's only Wednesday (my dudes) but the best Black Friday deals are already here. Most retailers have dropped their bargains in advance of the day itself, meaning you can get hold of deals now and put your feet up come the weekend.

For us watch lovers, that means a lot of goodies can be found. We've already looked at the best Black Friday watches under £500, as well as a wider roundup of the best Black Friday watch deals overall.

Casio F-91W – £10.99

Invicta Pro Diver – £63.50

Timex x Coca-Cola 1971 Unity – £80 (£60 with code)

Now, I've scoured the internet, trawled through the virtual warehouses and dimly lit jewellers to find you the best watches under £100. I've found seven examples, and these are the only ones you should consider.

Casio F-91W: was £14.99 , now £10.99 at Argos

Save 25% on this neat custom colour Casio F-91W at Argos. This model is iconic for all the right reasons, while this specific version adds a splash of cool colour. Plus, it's £11 – I've spent more on a pint!

Braun Quartz Watch: was £150 , now £74 at Amazon

Snag this Braun Quartz Watch at less than half price right now at Amazon. This Bauhaus-inspired design is effortlessly minimal and stylish, complete with a comfortable Milanese bracelet.

Timex Weekender Snoopy: was £60 , now £51 at Watchshop

Save 15% on this cool Timex Weekender at Watchshop. Complete with a Snoopy decal on the dial, this is a neat edition of the classic watch. Plus, with the EXTRA25 code, you can snag it for just £38.25!

Invicta Pro Diver: was £135 , now £63.50 at Amazon

Save over £70 on the Invicta Pro Diver at Amazon. Something of a controversial pick, this watch offers style and substance, with a reliable Seiko movement, and 200m of water resistance. The ultimate budget dive watch.

Swatch Purple Rings: was £78 , now £74 at Watchshop

My top pick from a host of Swatch models on sale at Watchshop, this purple and yellow model is stylish and fun. See into the movement and enjoy the Simpsons-esque design. Use code EXTRA25 to snag it for £55.50, too!

Timex Expedition Scout: was £70 , now £43.40 at Amazon

Save over £25 on the Timex Expedition Scout at Amazon. Top features include an easy-to-read field watch dial with indiglo lume. Complete with a black leather strap, this is a perfect first watch.