3 comedies on Netflix to laugh in the face of Blue Monday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cheer up, mate! Yes, it may be Blue Monday today; the day scientifically proven, by scientists, to be the most depressing of the year. But that is no reason to be down in the dumps, at least as long as you are a Netflix subscriber. Alongside all those exciting Netflix Originals, the streamer also serves as the world's global video shop – a place where you can choose from a selection of old films of varying levels of dodginess, to watch at your leisure. But do remember to be kind and rewind, and return them to the store on time.

Part of the reason Netflix is still the world's favourite streaming service is that it really does have something for everyone, to stream for 'free' (once you've paid your monthly sub). Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ fit that bill as well but Netflix is out in front when it comes to sheer quantity of stuff. That includes action movies, horror, anime, documentaries and, yes, comedies. Our shortlist of the best films to watch on Netflix in January is a bit short on new comedies, but here are some mirth-filled classics to make you bust a gut, and cheer you right up on this saddest of all days.

Dolemite is my Name

I'm a real sucker for a feel-good underdog comedy about someone with no talent for movie-making attempting to get a film made. Sadly, Ed Wood and The Disaster Artist are not on Netflix right now, but this excellent Eddie Murphy vehicle is. Murphy plays Rudy Ray Moore, a foul-mouthed 70s stand-up comedian and poet, who's considered by some to be an inventor of the rap genre. He decides to branch into films, playing his alter-ego Dolemite. In the film within the film, he's the baddest pimp in town, on a revenge mission against the corrupt cops who had him put away, aided by an army of kung-fu-fighting prostitutes. As the maker of the film, he's inept but determined, despite an absence of funds, sets and talent.

This film could easily have been an offensive mess, but Murphy's clever performance, and the genuine fondness it has for his hapless crew, make it really rather heart-warming, with some laugh-out-loud funny moments. If you've ever seen the original Dolemite, you'll note that the supposed clips from it in Dolemite is my Name look way better than they did in real life, at the time.

Watch Dolemite is my Name on Netflix now (opens in new tab)

The Dictator

This extremely non-PC comedy from Sacha Baron-Cohen got somewhat mixed reviews due to its schoolboy humour, a lot of which is wee- and poo- and sex-based. However, ignore scenes such as the one of a man swinging into a window on a rope groin first, and you have quite an intelligent satire on both tyrants of the Middle East and the hypocrisies of the democratic West.

Baron-Cohen plays Admiral General Aladeen, Supreme Leader of the Republic of Wadiya and owner of 'the Supreme Beard'. He's clearly meant as a dim-witted amalgam of Ghaddafi and Saddam, and he also currently has Osama Bin Laden as a house guest. Obviously the specific people satirised date this movie a bit, what with them all being dead and all, but the themes explored are eternal.

Aladeen attends a New York assembly of the UN in order to give a speech maintaining his pretence that he is not building weapons of mass destruction – in fact work is well underway on his 'Beard of Doom' rocket. Due to unfortunate circumstances, his beard is shaved off, and since he is now supposedly unrecognisable, he is locked out of the meeting while his treacherous uncle Tamir brings in a lookalike to give the speech instead. Tamir, played brilliantly by Ben Kingsley, is intending to sell Wadiya's oil rights to the Russians, Chinese and a representative from Shell.

What follows is a tight 80 minutes of extremely vulgar comedy, mixed with some more old-fashioned humour that is more like the Marx Brothers, with a slim layer of political satire that has genuine bite. I should think you'll either find it pants-wettingly funny, or watch it stony-faced for 10 minutes before deciding it's not for you.

You may also like: The Brothers Grimsby. Baron-Cohen's follow-up to The Dictator is so crass and offensive, it makes its predecessor look like Last of the Summer Wine.

Watch The Dictator on Netflix now (opens in new tab)

Alpha Papa

Turning over-the-hill radio DJ and former chatshow host Alan Partridge into an action hero doesn't sound like a great idea on the face of it, but Steve Coogan pretty much pulls it off with Alpha Papa. Whether attempting to describe a crime to the police – "Actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm… harm… chronic thuggery… brandishment" – or taking a tactical decision to 'stow' his genitals after losing his trousers while escaping through a window, Alan is not a classic action star in the Bruce Willis mould. However, when he becomes the face of a siege at the local radio station where he's employed, he rises to the occasion, even if only because he thinks it will secure him the coveted breakfast show slot.

While most of the cast is a who's who of early 2010s comedy, the canniest move here is bringing in proper actor Colm Meaney to play Pat Farrell, aggrieved host of late-night folk show Roll Out The Farrell. While the laughs keep coming, he provides some real pathos – and a certain amount of physical threat – as the hostage-taking D-Jock.

You may also like: In the Loop – political comedy from Armando Ianucci, who co-wrote Alpha Papa. Features some very advanced swearing from Peter Capaldi.