3 cheap air fryers to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank

An air fryer is the must-have kitchen gadget of 2022 but you can pick up a very good one for less

Woman working with airfryer and man using laptop
Duncan Bell
By Duncan Bell
published

Everyone wants a new air fryer, it seems. They were the most popular items of Black Friday – or at least they would have been had they not all sold out. A lot of people must currently be seeking an air fryer without even really knowing what one is. They just know it's the must-have kitchen tech of the year, and have heard good things about them. Friends and family of mine have been asking me if I know where to get one, and if I recommend them and they never ask me about phones, laptops and so on.

The good news is, although the very best air fryers do tend to be at the more expensive end of the spectrum – although not usually much over £300 – there are some very good cheap air fryers out there. These will let you dip a toe into air frying without breaking the bank. I should warn you that if you get into air frying, you'll probably want to upgrade to a pricier one at some point down the line but these are all excellent entry level devices…

Tower Vortx Vizion 7L Digital Air Fryer

1. Tower Vortx Vizion 7L Digital Air Fryer

Anyone in search for a cheap air fryer should make a beeline for Tower, the UK's top-selling  brand. Not only do they offer excellent value but they actually keep units consistently in stock, which is more than can be said for many rivals.

This one cooks consistently well and has a decent 7-litre capacity. It's easy to clean, has a narrow viewing window so you can keep an eye on the progress of your chips, and cooks food '30% faster with 99% less oil'. Some of the claims around air fryers are a bit ridiculous, but there's no denying that this Tower air fryer, like all of its range that we've tried, creates delicious results very quickly, at lower cost than using a full-size oven or most hobs.

If you want to go even cheaper, Tower also has a 4.3-litre model for just £75 (opens in new tab). That is quite small, mind.

COSORI Air Fryer with 100 Recipes Cookbook,1700W Max XL 5.5 L Digital Touchscreen


2. COSORI 1700W 5.5-litre Air Fryer

COSORI has come from absolutely nowhere – okay, probably China – to become a massive player in the air fryer market, thanks to selling through Amazon. Users seem extremely happy with the performance of their flagship model, which is compact and easy to use. Simple presets mean cooking with it is a breeze, and a 100-recipe cookbook means you can venture well beyond air fryer staples such as fries and chicken legs. 

Opt for the white version of this machine, and you also get a £10 discount off the already low price (opens in new tab)

3. Tefal EasyFry XXL 2-in-1 air fryer

Tefal EasyFry XXL 2-in-1 air fryer

We're big fans of Tefal's air fryers, and this one is on offer at Amazon today. Thanks to a removable divider, this can function as a single zone air fryer or a dual zone one. Total capacity is a reasonable 6.5 litres. If you use it as a dual zone, you can use intelligent sync to make sure each zone finishes cooking at the same time, so you don't have to wait for your chips to finish while your chicken goes cold. 

Another USP of this well-made device is a unique 'Sizzling Grill Plate'. Made of aluminium, this acts as a griddle, giving sear lines and everything, giving you two great cooking options for preparing meat, fish and veg in a barbecue style.

Duncan Bell

Duncan has been writing about tech for almost 15 years. He covers everything to do with the home and kitchen, cycling and ebikes, and is one of the UK's leading experts on cordless vacuum cleaners. 

