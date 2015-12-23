10 ways to escape Christmas boredom with a 2-in-1 tablet or laptop

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

The idea of Christmas can often be much better than the reality. By 2pm on Christmas day you can already be stuffed, fed-up and and ready to have a pop at racist old Auntie June.

This is where tech comes in. Few devices are better than distracting you from the festive trudge than a tablet-laptop hybrid.

We've come up with 10 great ways to use your hybrid to escape from Christmas boredom and, where necessary, the incessant nattering of your family members. There are even a couple of tips here to bring you all closer, if you're not already sick enough of your genetic burden.

