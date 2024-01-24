The 10 best Xbox Series X games coming 2024 that we can't wait to play

Last year was perhaps a bit of a mixed one for the Xbox Series X and Series S. Microsoft's console had some massive launches, not least in the form of Starfield, although it was one of a few that didn't get the critical reception many had hoped.

Still, things look like they could really get better in 2024, with some huge new Xbox titles in the pipeline from a new Indiana Jones game to the vibrant role-player Avowed. There's plenty of time for delays yet, though, but we live in hope.

Here are 10 forthcoming Xbox releases we can't wait to play in 2024 – especially if you're going to be playing on one of the best gaming TVs with a world-class soundbar attached to please your ears as well as your eyes.

Tekken 8

Release date: 26 January 2024

A fighting game institution returns to the fore this January: as Tekken arrives with its eighth full iteration. It'll have a story mode full of camp drama and twists, along with responsive online multiplayer, of course.

It looks like a barnstormer, too, with great visual flavour and a big roster of fighters to get to grips with – expect it to become a staple in the competitive world very quickly.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Release date: 26 January 2024

The renamed Yakuza series has been getting more and more popular in recent years, and its next game is also very much imminent, taking the stories beyond Japan's shores to include a Hawaiian resort for the first time.

It'll have a fun and engaging story to get through, but the real heart of the Like a Dragon games lies in their zany sidequests and minigames, so expect plenty of funny moments.

Persona 3 Reload

Release date: 2 February 2024

This highly-awaited remake of one of the most stylish Persona games (and that's saying something) hits Game Pass on day one, so you'll be able to play it at no extra cost if you're a member.

It'll offer up a winding and dark story of teenagers banding together against injustice, and familiar but excellent tactical turn-based RPG combat, all wrapped up in a time-management sim that makes you take decisions all the time.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: 2 February 2024

It's been far too long since we played a proper RockSteady game, and its Arkham games are rightly the stuff of legend at this point. The studio's latest will have four playable characters to swap between and kit out, the titular Suicide Squad.

It looks like a riotous good time, and has been delayed repeatedly to allow for more polish, so we can only hope that when it finally drops very soon it's worth the wait.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Release date: 22 March 2024

We never thought we'd actually get a Dragon's Dogma sequel – the original is an idiosyncratic RPG that built a cult following over time but didn't exactly sell bucketloads.

Still, we're glad to have been surprised, and Dragon's Dogma 2 looks like a pretty brilliant expansion of what made that first game interesting, with a similarly fun combat system and the ability to create a small gang of fighters to lead around.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Release date: 21 May 2024

Another game that has taken a very long time coming, the next step in Senua's journey is probably going to push the Xbox Series X beyond anything we've seen on it so far, from the trailers we've seen.

It's going to be harrowing and intense, that's for sure, and feature challenging combat, all with sound design of the highest calibre.

Visions of Mana

Release date: Summer 2024

Xbox has been very open about wanting more partnerships with Japanese developers moving forward, and there aren't many bigger than Square Enix.

Visions of Mana will be the first Mana game released on Xbox, which is quite a surprise for such a long-running series, and looks like a really fun and light-hearted RPG romp with action-packed battles.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Release date: 5 September 2024

The first Stalker is one of the most challenging, unfriendly games out there, but it has a legion of fans after its release way back in 2007.

It will have been over 15 years since that date when the sequel finally arrives, and it looks like it'll bring the same eerie sensibilities and brutally unforgiving combat to Xbox consoles when it does.

Avowed

Release date: Late 2024

When Obsidian releases an RPG, you sit up and pay attention – and Avowed looks set to be another really fun mid-sized game from this expert studio.

It has what looks like a really promising combat system, but we're most excited to sample its branching and intricate quests – which should offer lots of different conclusions depending on our choices.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Release date: 2024

We had to wait a long time for even a tiny glimpse of it, but the first-person Indiana Jones game from MachineGames has finally been unveiled, and it looks absolutely amazing.

Featuring a pixel-perfect recreation of Harrison Ford at his peak, it should be a rollicking good time, and while we don't have an exact date yet, it's slated for release in 2024, so could round out the year perfectly.