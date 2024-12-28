You only have days to watch this Oscar-nominated Denzel Washington movie on Netflix

If you sat down to watch Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator earlier this winter and were taken by surprise when Denzel Washington first appeared and then proceeded to dominate every one of his scenes in the movie, this one's for you. Scott and Washington have collaborated a few times before, and one of their best movies together is about to leave Netflix in both the UK and the US.
31 December, New Year's Eve, will be your last day to catch American Gangster included in your subscription, before the 2007 crime epic leaves the streaming service for now. It might be back in the future, of course, but that isn't something you'd want to bet on.
The best streaming services on the market don't just have the newest releases, after all, and an actor like Washington is the perfect example of how a back catalogue can be a huge asset. American Gangster sets him up in a leading role and lets him loose to do some of his very best work.
Washington plays Frank Lucas, a chauffeur to a big crime boss who spots an opportunity to fill a power vacuum and does so quite brilliantly. He's not necessarily going to get it all his way, and another big Scott collaborator, Russel Crowe, plays a detective who's absolutely determined to bring Lucas down.
It's a pretty fantastic watch, too, with the cat-and-mouse elements that make so many stories of criminal enterprise sing. Lucas' smarts and strategy are charming enough to keep him ahead for so long, and you'll be left guessing as to his and his accomplices' fates for quite a while.
American Gangster also didn't divide critics like many of Scott's other movies – it earned an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 90% approval from audiences. It also scored a couple of Oscar nominations, for Best Art Direction and Best Supporting Actress for Ruby Dee in a subtle role.
If gangster movies appeal, or you're filling out your knowledge of Denzel Washington's career, this is a must-see, so be sure to jump on to Netflix and get it viewed before it disappears on 31 January.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
I tried Chris Hemsworth's 7-move dumbbell workout for superhero gains – here's what happened
This 7-move dumbbell workout promises to build strength, definition, and Thor-worthy upper body gains. But is it as intense as it sounds? I grabbed my dumbbells, powered through the supersets, and found out firsthand
By Lucy Miller Published
-
What can I do to secure my pocket info?
Are we carrying too much of our financial lives around with us? If so, asks Jon Bentley, what can we do to make ourselves less vulnerable?
By Jon Bentley Published
-
7 best HBO shows in 2024: Catch up on these streaming successes
HBO had a banner year in 2024, and these are the highlights
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix drops trailer for a new series that looks like peak sci-fi
Cassandra could be perfect
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'm making my family watch this horror hit for the holidays
Abigail is the definition of a good time
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ just gave me the best sci-fi Christmas gift ever
I love Silo, and now I get more
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I made my parents watch Netflix's huge no.1 hit – and they loved it
Carry-On is utterly silly, but good fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
My biggest Carpool Karaoke problem got fixed by Apple
I'm not trying to be mean, here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon's Christmas movie is a must-watch, say fans – defying the critics
Red One is an extravaganza, and it's streaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's new cop series looks scarily realistic
On Call seems like it could be pure stress
By Max Freeman-Mills Published