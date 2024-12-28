You only have days to watch this Oscar-nominated Denzel Washington movie on Netflix

If you sat down to watch Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator earlier this winter and were taken by surprise when Denzel Washington first appeared and then proceeded to dominate every one of his scenes in the movie, this one's for you. Scott and Washington have collaborated a few times before, and one of their best movies together is about to leave Netflix in both the UK and the US.

31 December, New Year's Eve, will be your last day to catch American Gangster included in your subscription, before the 2007 crime epic leaves the streaming service for now. It might be back in the future, of course, but that isn't something you'd want to bet on.

The best streaming services on the market don't just have the newest releases, after all, and an actor like Washington is the perfect example of how a back catalogue can be a huge asset. American Gangster sets him up in a leading role and lets him loose to do some of his very best work.

Washington plays Frank Lucas, a chauffeur to a big crime boss who spots an opportunity to fill a power vacuum and does so quite brilliantly. He's not necessarily going to get it all his way, and another big Scott collaborator, Russel Crowe, plays a detective who's absolutely determined to bring Lucas down.

It's a pretty fantastic watch, too, with the cat-and-mouse elements that make so many stories of criminal enterprise sing. Lucas' smarts and strategy are charming enough to keep him ahead for so long, and you'll be left guessing as to his and his accomplices' fates for quite a while.

American Gangster also didn't divide critics like many of Scott's other movies – it earned an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 90% approval from audiences. It also scored a couple of Oscar nominations, for Best Art Direction and Best Supporting Actress for Ruby Dee in a subtle role.

If gangster movies appeal, or you're filling out your knowledge of Denzel Washington's career, this is a must-see, so be sure to jump on to Netflix and get it viewed before it disappears on 31 January.

