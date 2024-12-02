A much-loved streaming service is closing down, but not before everyone gets one month for free

Quick Summary
The WWE Network will shut down in the UK on 31 December 2024, although it will be free to watch until then.
All WWE programming is switching to Netflix from January in the UK. US fans will also be able to watch WWE Raw on Netflix from 6 January 2025.
One of the most successful niche streaming services is set to close down after more than a decade. Subscribers have been informed that their plans have been cancelled and they'll no longer be able to watch from the end of December.
That's because the WWE will make its official switch to Netflix at the beginning of next year and fans in the UK will be able to watch all WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT and premium live shows there from then on.
And so the WWE Network, which started in the US in February 2024 and the UK the following year, will cease to operate in the region.
But, as a parting gift, the WWE Network service will be completely free to watch until the end of play 31 December 2024 – to current subscribers and anyone else who fancies dipping into a bit of wrestling action.
Of course, the Network hasn't existed in the US for a while. WWE signed a deal to move most of the content, bar the weekly live shows to Peacock in 2021. But the UK has had a long-standing love affair with the service, considering it originally hosted NXT UK for the best part of six years.
Many of the current WWE roster debuted on the Great Britain-based show – including current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther (when known as Walter).
The UK is also one of the few nations to be getting all WWE programming on Netflix when it starts with Raw on 6 January 2025. US subscribers will be limited to just the Monday night show, with premium live events continuing on Peacock and Smackdown and NXT on their respective broadcast channels.
WWE Raw and Smackdown currently air on TNT Sports in Britain, but that deal also expires at the end of the year.
There will be no extra charge to watch WWE programming on Netflix, making it a great deal considering the WWE Network cost £9.99 per month on its own.
If you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can download the WWE app for many Smart TVs, set-top-boxes and mobile devices and log in for free right now. You have a month then to check it out.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
