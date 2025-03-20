Will this seismic new Apple TV+ movie be its most immersive ever?
F1 looks bruising and authentic
With the new season of Drive to Survive now available to watch on Netflix, and a new season of racing under way it's a good time to be an F1 fan. Still, while there have been some absolutely jaw-dropping documentaries over the years (none more so than the fantastic Senna), the sport has perhaps been missing a truly impressive fictional movie to really amp up its popularity.
That gap looks like it's going to be filled later this year, though, when Apple TV+ brings out F1, the simply named dramatisation of just what it's like to sit down in one of the fastest vehicles on the planet for a race. The movie just got a full trailer after months of tiny teasers, and it looks like it might be envelope-pushing in how immersive it is.
F1 will star Brad Pitt as veteran driver Sonny Hayes, who's been a big name on the US motorsport circuit for years but gets a big break when the owner of an F1 team approaches him with the offer of a seat. He's going to be paired with Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), a rookie with unbelievable pace but perhaps lacking the perspective of what it takes to win at this level.
They'll form an odd partnership that marries grit with raw talent, and hope to shake up the championship and go for glory. That all sounds great, and pretty typical sporting movie stuff, but it's the way F1 was filmed that looks really jaw-dropping. In the trailer we get to see some racing moments, with cameras strapped to the cars in interesting places giving unreal footage.
It looks like we'll get point-of-view shots in the cockpit, but also external ones that really show just how incredibly fast the action is at this level, as well as drone shots and other inventive approaches. It's clear that the movie aims to make you really feel the visceral sense of speed that drivers experience in F1, and the fact that its director made Top Gun: Maverick only furthers that aim.
After all, that excellent summer blockbuster redefined our expectations of how aerial sequences can even be filmed, so if F1 can do the same for race scenes it'll be an automatic success. As a seriously big ticket movie, this one will hit cinemas first (on 27 June in the US, and 25 June internationally), but since it's an Apple original I'd be confident that it'll come to Apple TV+ before the end of the year, for a blockbuster home cinema experience on one of the best streaming services going.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I took the Big Agnes Copper Spur UL3 XL into the woods, and its off-ground storage was a revelation
Lightweight, spacious, and packed with smart storage – this tent does it all
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Netflix's newest comedy series does something very different in first trailer
North of North does something very different
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's newest comedy series does something very different in first trailer
North of North does something very different
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget Knives Out, Netflix has a new comedy mystery out this week
The Residence looks like a breath of fresh air
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s new show makes a life of crime look pretty fun
Your Friends & Neighbours looks a hoot
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's under-appreciated comedy gem gets a thigh-slapping trailer
Hacks will be back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
One of Netflix's most iconic shows is coming back for an epic new season
Black Mirror gets a seventh run
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's sexiest thriller series gets long-awaited trailer
You has been being teased for too long
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ has just given us the great news we've all been waiting for
He's coming home, he's coming home, Lasso's coming home...
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple TV+'s new show looks hilarious and confusing at the same time
Government Cheese – that's quite a title
By Max Freeman-Mills Published