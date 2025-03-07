Virgin Media TV customers get an amazing free upgrade with new channels
The new channels are already available
Quick Summary
Virgin Media TV customers just snagged two killer new TV channels free of charge.
Those add to the FAST channel offering, giving users access to dedicated channels for specific topics.
In the modern age, as everyone battles to offer the best streaming service out there, traditional TV services might start to feel a little less relevant. They're still massively popular though, with many households tuning into live TV every evening.
Now, users of Virgin Media TV are snagging a killer free upgrade. That comes in the form of two new channels, which users will receive free of charge.
The first new channel is Wonder, where users can enjoy content on engineering, technology and scientific exploration. It's a perfect pick for anyone with a yearning for learning.
That's paired with Red Bull TV. That follows the latest and greatest from the wonderful world of Red Bull, including everything from motorsport to snowboarding. It's a great pick for sports fans who are interested in a wide array of activities.
Both of the new channels are FAST channels. Those are free, ad-supported streaming television channels, meaning users will get 24/7 access to content on a specific topic.
The two channels can already be found via your set top box. You'll need to head to channel 238 for Wonder, while Red Bull TV can be found on channel 556. Alternatively, users can use the voice control aspect of their service to search for the new channels by name.
These two new channels join the pre-existing 32 FAST channels offered via Virgin Media. Those include dedicated spaces for watching shows like Tipping Point, Deal or No Deal and Great British Menu.
Speaking on the announcement, Virgin Media O2's Chief TV and Entertainment Officer, David Bouchier, said, "We’re always looking to offer Virgin TV customers the best entertainment, so we’ve added two more action packed streaming channels for them to enjoy. With Wonder and Red Bull TV, we’ve got back-to-back inspirational and awe-inspiring stories from around the globe providing customers with even more round-the-clock viewing to enjoy at no extra cost.”
