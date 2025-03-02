Prime Video's iconic detective gets one last jaw-dropping trailer

It might not always get the plaudits in the world of streaming hits, but it's fair to say that Bosch has been one of the biggest success stories of this new era for TV. It's been putting out impressive crime seasons for years now, and has racked up an enviable fanbase for Amazon Prime Video over that time.

All good things must come to an end, though, and Prime Video is now gearing up for the retirement of one of its most popular characters. Bosch: Legacy will get a final season at the end of March (it starts on 27 March) – and now we've got a full trailer to sink our teeth into.

Bosch Legacy: The Final Season - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Titus Welliver returns as the titular grizzled detective, who's getting closer and closer to the edge of what's considered fair game by his fellow law enforcement agents. In fact, the season opens with what looks like a crisis of faith from his daughter, who's worried that he's going to keep crossing the line in pursuit of his version of justice.

Given that she's been in criminals' crosshairs herself, her commitment to due process seems laudable, but whether Harry Bosch can stick to that remains to be seen. Either way, it looks like his last big case will be one that crosses borders, taking in the Mexican drug cartels and seeing him venture out of the US to see if he can take an enterprise out at the root.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

It looks exactly as dark and grizzled as its fans will have been hoping – this isn't one of those cop shows that balances the grim stuff with comedy moments or light relief. Rather, Bosch is at its best when it's exploring just what this sort of work would do to your psyche if you stuck to it for long enough.

The show has played a chunky role in helping Prime Video take its spot as one of the best streaming services on the planet, so time will tell what it manages to fill the void it'll leave behind with. Before then, though, there's the actual season to enjoy when it arrives in a few weeks.