One of PlayStation's best exclusives to become unlikely new action series

PlayStation has clearly taken the huge success of The Last of Us on HBO seriously – it's working on a bunch of other TV projects based on its slate of gaming IPs, and a new one has just been confirmed. In fact, it's a tie-up that makes even more sense than TLOU.
You might not know it, but Sony owns Crunchyroll, the huge anime streaming platform (and an underdog in the best streaming service fight) – and it's just confirmed that Crunchyroll will be the exclusive home of a new animated adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima. The hit samurai game from Sucker Punch came out a few years ago to widespread acclaim, and is getting a big-budget sequel this year: Ghost of Yotei.
Now we know that in 2027 it'll be followed by this new series, which will apparently adapt the story of Ghost of Tsushima but also blend in elements from that game's Legends expansion, which added co-op modes and incorporated some elements of folklore and myth.
The series will be handled in partnership with Aniplex, which produced hits including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which became a ridiculously popular series in recent years. It'll have plenty to work with, too – Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most visually ravishing games of recent years.
It tells the story of a samurai fighting to repel a Mongol invasion from the titular island of Tsushima, helping the populace to rise up but also fighting with himself over what tactics to use. The original game arrived on PS4 and has a user score that speaks for itself on Metacritic – an average rating of 9.2.
Critics enjoyed the game, but its re-release on PS5 under a Director's Cut label really sealed its legacy, with improved graphical performance and the inclusion of the excellent Legends mode bumping its critic score up to a superb 87. It's no surprise that Sucker Punch has been working on a sequel, or that PlayStation would be keen to convert it into a Ghost franchise.
Of course, we can't get too far ahead of ourselves. 2027 is a long, long way away, and there's no guarantee whatsoever that it will happen in the first half of that year, even. If you're a big fan of the game, though, this is definitely one to keep an eye on, regardless of how many years it may take to arrive.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
