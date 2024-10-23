Netflix's Squid Game: America is no longer a remake, it's a whole new show

Quick Summary
A rumoured US remake of Squid Game has reportedly morphed into a new spinoff TV series.
Squid Game: America, as it's being called for now, will allegedly be made by David Fincher and start filming next year.
When we first learned of Netflix's plans for renowned director David Fincher (Seven, Mindhunter, Alien3) to take on Squid Game, it was understood that it would be a remake set in the US. It was also suggested that it'd be a movie.
However, it has now been claimed that it'll instead be a new spin-off TV series for the streaming service, and tie-in with the hugely popular Korean original.
Squid Game: America, as it is reportedly called, is not official yet, but Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman has posted some details on his Patreon site (via World of Reel). Filming, he claims, will start in late 2025.
According to The Playlist, Fincher has even tasked Dennis Kelly (Utopia) to craft the script already.
Squid Game Season 3
Of course, Squid Game fans won't have to wait that long for more of the multi-award winning drama. Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Boxing Day this year – 26 December 2024.
It has also been previously announced that a third and final season will follow next year. The show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has confirmed that Gi-hun's story will end in the last episode of the run. However, now it seems you'll be able to continue with more deadly fun with the US follow-up taking over.
The second season of reality show Squid Game: The Challenge will also reportedly start production soon. If that's the case, we should see it appear on Netflix sometime in 2025 – likely to fill the gap between Dong-hyuk's second and third seasons.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Squid Game: Unleashed
A Squid Game game for mobile is also "coming soon".
Netflix subscribers will be able to download and play Squid Game: Unleashed for free when it arrives on the platform.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Concept2 launch the StrengthErg combining the power of air tech and strength training
Bye-bye cardio, hello gains!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Soundcore’s new earbuds promise much better sound than rival open-ears
The C40i buds are designed to send audio straight to your ears without blocking out the rest of the world
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Netflix's unexpected hit with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes gets surprise S2 trailer
Hellbound is spitting out more demons soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's must-watch political drama returns this month – watch the full trailer
The Diplomat is almost back, and its new trailer is explosive
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix gets one of 2024's biggest action movies for free
Will Smith returns to the streaming service with his latest film
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Netflix hit show's S3 trailer has fans asking if another cancellation is coming
The Lincoln Lawyer is nearly back, but its fans are anxious
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Move over Attenborough, new Netflix doc has Barack Obama on narration duties
That's quite the big name to attach
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in October: the 5 best new shows and movies to add to your watchlist
Netflix is planning another big month – here are 5 movie and show highlights to add to your watchlist
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
You won't believe how long this movie's been in the Netflix chart
Mario keeps doing the business for Netflix
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new no.1 is dark drama that has viewers hooked – despite bad reviews
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has rocketed up the charts – but it's causing controversy
By Max Freeman-Mills Published