Netflix's Squid Game: America is no longer a remake, it's a whole new show

Quick Summary A rumoured US remake of Squid Game has reportedly morphed into a new spinoff TV series. Squid Game: America, as it's being called for now, will allegedly be made by David Fincher and start filming next year.

When we first learned of Netflix's plans for renowned director David Fincher (Seven, Mindhunter, Alien3) to take on Squid Game, it was understood that it would be a remake set in the US. It was also suggested that it'd be a movie.

However, it has now been claimed that it'll instead be a new spin-off TV series for the streaming service, and tie-in with the hugely popular Korean original.

Squid Game: America, as it is reportedly called, is not official yet, but Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman has posted some details on his Patreon site (via World of Reel). Filming, he claims, will start in late 2025.

According to The Playlist, Fincher has even tasked Dennis Kelly (Utopia) to craft the script already.

Squid Game: Season 2 | You’re Invited | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Squid Game Season 3

Of course, Squid Game fans won't have to wait that long for more of the multi-award winning drama. Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Boxing Day this year – 26 December 2024.

It has also been previously announced that a third and final season will follow next year. The show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has confirmed that Gi-hun's story will end in the last episode of the run. However, now it seems you'll be able to continue with more deadly fun with the US follow-up taking over.

The second season of reality show Squid Game: The Challenge will also reportedly start production soon. If that's the case, we should see it appear on Netflix sometime in 2025 – likely to fill the gap between Dong-hyuk's second and third seasons.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squid Game: Unleashed | Official Announcement Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Squid Game: Unleashed

A Squid Game game for mobile is also "coming soon".

Netflix subscribers will be able to download and play Squid Game: Unleashed for free when it arrives on the platform.