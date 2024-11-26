Netflix's new thriller is one show I can't wait to watch

There's nothing I love more than a good thriller, and Netflix looks like it might have a seriously special one on the way – The Madness. It's now just a couple of days away, in fact premiering on 28 November, and I can't wait.
The limited series will run through eight episodes in total, and stars Oscar nominee Colman Domingo as a TV anchor who finds himself in a serious situation when white supremacists start to come for him. When he dodges being framed for murder things only escalate, as the show's full trailer makes clear.
We can expect a look at the muddied line between politics and policing, for one thing, along with a fair few hairy moments, from on-foot chases to safe-houses and even shootouts. Domingo looks like he's going to be on defiant form, too, showing a man who looks like he'll go from terrified to furious as things get worse and worse.
Exactly where the conspiracy will take him isn't super clear (and I wouldn't want it to be, to avoid spoilers), but the trailer implies he might have to fake his own death at one point, so it's clearly serious. Hopefully, it's well plotted enough to hold an audience's attention over the full course of its eight episodes.
There's something in that trailer that reminds me of the Harrison Ford classic The Fugitive – it has that same central premise of a seemingly normal person caught up in something way bigger than them. Plus, that similarly goes further by showing that the protagonist in each case has more going for them than the bad guys realise.
That adds up to a pretty enticing set of attributes that I'm really looking forward to checking out when the show arrives in a couple of days. Netflix and all the other platforms know that the best streaming service is basically the one that most recently brought out a hit show or movie, so it'll doubtless be hoping The Madness can grab some attention and attract the subscribers – well, it's worked on me!
