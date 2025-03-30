Netflix's new show Ransom Canyon is coming for Yellowstone's lunch money
It's precision-targeted
Where TV megahits are concerned, there's still something pretty monumental about Yellowstone, which seemed to come out of nowhere a few years back to just instantly take its spot as the biggest show in the world. Its numbers were absolutely massive, especially in the US, so it's not a stretch to imagine that any studio or streamer that wasn't Paramount was mighty jealous.
Now, years later, it looks to me like Netflix is taking its first big swing at stealing Yellowstone's audience at a time when that show is relying on a prequel series to keep the flame alight. Its new show, Ransom Canyon, just got a proper second trailer ahead of its release on 17 April, and it looks laser-targeted at Yellowstone fans.
The show takes its name from the fictional part of Texas where the show is set, and will apparently tell a generational story about three major families in the area. As the trailers have already made clear, land rights and inheritances will be a big part of that story, but don't expect things to unfold in mere minutes. The showrunners are aiming for this to be quite the saga, instead.
Of course, the brutal world that even the best streaming services live in means that you only get to see long-scale stories if the numbers back things up, so Netflix will doubtless be watching the show's debut carefully. To my eyes, it looks like it surely has the juice, with the right amount of steamy romance and macho face-offs to please all comers.
Plus, of course, there should be a quite healthy dose of gorgeous backdrops and landscapes popping off your screen – Texas has some stunning areas of rural beauty to offer up, and the hills around Ransom Canyon are clearly going to play host to some romantic horseback rides and tense stand-offs.
If that doesn't sound up your street, then I'd be willing to be you also didn't make much of Yellowstone, but for a certain type of viewer, this will be music to their ears. So, if you're on the lookout for more sweeping storytelling and grand romance, add 17 April to your diary and fire up Ransom Canyon to see how it stacks up when it arrives.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I hiked in Montane’s Cetus Lite Waterproof Jacket, and it's more practical than it looks
A waterproof jacket that’s lightweight, performance-driven and sustainable
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Netflix in April: 5 top movies and shows coming to the streamer
Here's what you can't miss this month
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in April: 5 top movies and shows coming to the streamer
Here's what you can't miss this month
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
10 unmissable movies to watch and stream this spring and summer
There are some great films to be released soon, either in cinemas or on streaming services – here are 10 to keep an eye out for
By Brian Comber Published
-
3 superbly surreal TV shows to watch after Severance
So you've finished Severance and want something else that's "out there"? Here are three great choices you can stream now
By Brian Comber Published
-
Apple TV+ has a new show coming that looks impossibly sexy
Carême oozes a sense of fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I physically cannot wait for Disney+'s best sci-fi show to return
Andor needs to be out already
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
Netflix's new comedy has some massive stars – and a surprise twist
The Four Seasons will be a time-lapse
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's new show looks like a stylish noir thriller – I can't wait
Duster seems to have the juice
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'm absolutely loving Apple's new thriller series – it's so stressful
Dope Thief snuck up on me
By Max Freeman-Mills Published