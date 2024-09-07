Netflix's new murder mystery jumps straight to no.1 – and is full of star talent

The Perfect Couple immediately jumps to the top of Netflix's chart – and it's no surprise, given the cast list

The Perfect Couple
(Image credit: Netflix)
Mike Lowe
By
published

Well, that didn't take long! Just a day after its release, The Perfect Couple has immediately jumped into the Netflix chart in the no.1 spot – but that's no surprise, given the star talent in this new series.

A quick watch of the trailer (below) confirms the calibre of the cast, which includes Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, who plays famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury. Her success sees the family living a luxury life – but can such privilege defy a police investigation following a lavish wedding ending in disaster?

The Perfect Couple | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Perfect Couple | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Kidman isn't the only big name in The Perfect Couple either: her on-screen husband, Tag Winbury, is played by Liev Schreiber – who is well-known for his Ray Donovan role. Dakota Fanning, meanwhile, plays Abby Winbury, her sister-in-law. There are plenty of other talented faces, too. 

Despite this all-star cast, however, the series has bombed on Rotten Tomatoes – gaining just a 55% score from critics. That's not the be-all and end-all, of course, as we've seen recent Netflix no.1 entries, such as Kaos, rapidly climb in the audience ranking stakes. The very same could happen with The Perfect Couple, too. 

Image 1 of 5
The Perfect Couple
(Image credit: Netflix)

As is fairly typical of Netflix, The Perfect Couple is boxset binge-worthy from day one – with all six of the series' episodes available to watch. There's no week-by-week release schedule here, as is more typical of Apple TV+, for example, with shows such as Bad Monkey. But how each service plays its cards in a bid to become crowned the best streaming service is its own decision.

If you're into murder mystery then the show looks like a potential winner. It's well-known, too, as an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's best-selling novel of the same name. It was initially picked up by Fox Entertainment in 2019, before Netflix greenlit the series' production in 2022. And now it's here for all to see – if that Rotten Tomatoes score doesn't put you off, anyway...

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.

Latest