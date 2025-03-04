Netflix's new crime drama stars some absolutely massive actors
Havoc has a few big names to boast
Every so often, one of the biggest and best streamers in the world releases a trailer that's absolutely impossible to ignore – which is what Netflix did late last week. It dropped a teaser for Havoc, a new upcoming crime movie that it's bringing out, and I literally cannot wait to be able to watch it.
As teasers go, it's one of the most frenetic I can remember seeing, showing far more than you might expect in just under a minute of screen time, and promises a truly hectic action movie when it arrives on 25 April. Tom Hardy stars, but he's far from the only famous face making an appearance.
Hardy will play a detective who's roped into a shady situation after he comes across a drug deal that's gone very, very wrong. He's forced to go deep into the criminal underbelly of his city, to extract a local politician's no-good son from a sticky mess. If that sounds like it might mean he'll run into some serious corruption, you've got a good nose.
Swirled into the situation is the great Forest Whittaker, as a character who looks like he feels he can order Hardy around, along with Timothy Olyphant seeming quite menacing – whether he's a friend or foe for Hardy isn't made all that clear in the teaser. What is more definitive is that we can expect a whole heap of chaotic action.
As the trailer rightly shouts about, Havoc is written directed by Gareth Evans, who did such unbelievable work on The Raid and The Raid 2 – the latter of which raises the game so spectacularly that I'm shocked it doesn't get talked about as much as the first movie. Evans is brilliant at composing action scenes that never really let up and give you a break, and it looks like we'll get more of those in Havoc.
There are momentary looks at a whole heap of these, blending hand-to-hand combat with gunfights and car chases, including one moment where a full-on washing machine gets chucked at a car from out of a moving truck. It's going to be brutal, that's for sure – and I fully can't wait for it. It'll be a couple of months of impatience for me and everyone else, though, before we can hit play.
