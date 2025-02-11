Netflix picks up huge sci-fi series many thought was dead and buried
Could the resurrection result in an all-new season?
Quick Summary
Netflix will be the new home of the Halo TV series soon, as the streaming service will offer the first two seasons in some regions from 1 March.
Fans hope the switch also means a third season could be made by Netflix, after Paramount+ decided not to continue with the show last year.
Sci-fi fans were left in shock last summer when it was announced that one of the biggest shows on Paramount+ had been cancelled, even after the second season had secured a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The streaming service decided not to continue with Halo after its two seasons, although did state at the time that the production could switch to another platform with "its blessing".
Now it seems that's the case, with Netflix having secured the rights to the debut series and its follow-up – in some regions, anyway.
It is listing Halo as coming to Netflix in the UK, for example, from 1 March. Both seasons will be available to subscribers and while there's no talk of a new, third season as yet, many are hoping that it could now happen.
Originally exclusive to Paramount+, the show is actually still available to view on the platform. It's not yet known whether it will be removed as it switches to Netflix. But what is likely is that those who were only able to watch it in 1080p on Paramount+ might now get the full 4K HDR version with surround sound (with a Netflix Premium subscription).
Based on the hugely successful Xbox games from Bungie and 343 Industries, the Halo series does deviate somewhat. You find out much more of Master Chief's backstory, for example, while Pablo Schreiber gets to play him without the iconic helmet on at times.
The first season proved to be fairly divisive amongst fans, but the second was far better received, with some saying that it was cancelled just as it hit its stride.
Well, hopefully this Netflix move will mean we'll get another new season – there certainly seems to be the appetite for one.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
