Netflix just got an amazing free upgrade for everyone

There are plenty of ways that each of the big players tries to stand out in the battle to be the best streaming service on the planet, and Netflix just proved that it has its eye on the ball with a new feature. It's announced a great new feature that should be rolling out to all users starting now - Moments.
This new button on the streaming service's mobile app makes it way easier to share not just an entire show with someone, but actually lets you share a particular moment that you've just enjoyed watching. As Netflix has demonstrated, that might mean a hugely anticipated kiss in Bridgerton, or a dramatic showdown in Stranger Things, or any number of other, well, moments.
You'll be able to tap on the Moments button at the bottom left of the progress bar while watching Netflix content, and then save the scene you're watching to a list of your previously saved moments. These can all easily be shared through whatever social platform you like.
Netflix hasn't exactly clarified what'll happen when someone receives a Moment, though - we presume they'll be able to watch the scene in question, although that'll doubtless depend on their having a Netflix account and subscription of their own. Given Netflix's approach to account sharing in recent years, that seems a given.
Once you've saved a scene, if you then rewatch the movie or episode it'll apparently start straight from that scene by default, too, like you've put a bookmark in it. That list of Moments, meanwhile, will be stored in the My Netflix tab of your app, where you can access it whenever you like.
This sounds like a neat little tool to make it easier to share viral moments or memorable scenes, and it's apparently going live globally for users on iOS already. Netflix says the feature will come to Android "in the coming weeks", but it sounds like a phone-only feature for now.
So, if you've always wanted to send great moments more easily, this seems like a great little addition. Whether it'll change how most people watch Netflix on their phones might be another question, of course.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
iMac gets M4 upgrade plus a new mouse and keyboard
Apple's all-in-one machine is now one of the most powerful in the range thanks to the new M4 chip inside
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
If you thought the OnePlus Open was good, wait until you hear about its successor...
This could be the best foldable phone yet
By Sam Cross Published
-
HBO's massive new sci-fi series looks astounding in full trailer
Dune: Prophecy looks like a seriously epic-scale series
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video just added a modern classic sci-fi with huge Rotten Tomatoes score
Ex Machina is one of the best sci-fi movies of the century, and it's on Prime Video now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget Netflix for the next Cobra Kai – you'll have to watch it here in 2025
Cobra Kai is ending, but there's another Karate Kid movie on the way to scratch that itch
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
My favourite Apple TV show just got a trailer ahead of huge Season 2
Severance is a mind-bending marvel, and I can't wait for next season - now its first full trailer has whetted my appetite. hee
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's Squid Game: America is no longer a remake, it's a whole new show
David Fincher's take on Squid Game will be a spin-off, says expert
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Netflix's unexpected hit with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes gets surprise S2 trailer
Hellbound is spitting out more demons soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video is going big with latest sci-fi spy show, as first trailer debuts
The Citadel universe continues to expand with Honey Bunny
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Want more like The Boys? Amazon's other huge superhero show gets S3 trailer
Invincible is back next year, with no break this time
By Max Freeman-Mills Published