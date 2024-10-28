Netflix just got an amazing free upgrade for everyone

There are plenty of ways that each of the big players tries to stand out in the battle to be the best streaming service on the planet, and Netflix just proved that it has its eye on the ball with a new feature. It's announced a great new feature that should be rolling out to all users starting now - Moments.

This new button on the streaming service's mobile app makes it way easier to share not just an entire show with someone, but actually lets you share a particular moment that you've just enjoyed watching. As Netflix has demonstrated, that might mean a hugely anticipated kiss in Bridgerton, or a dramatic showdown in Stranger Things, or any number of other, well, moments.

You'll be able to tap on the Moments button at the bottom left of the progress bar while watching Netflix content, and then save the scene you're watching to a list of your previously saved moments. These can all easily be shared through whatever social platform you like.

Netflix hasn't exactly clarified what'll happen when someone receives a Moment, though - we presume they'll be able to watch the scene in question, although that'll doubtless depend on their having a Netflix account and subscription of their own. Given Netflix's approach to account sharing in recent years, that seems a given.

Once you've saved a scene, if you then rewatch the movie or episode it'll apparently start straight from that scene by default, too, like you've put a bookmark in it. That list of Moments, meanwhile, will be stored in the My Netflix tab of your app, where you can access it whenever you like.

This sounds like a neat little tool to make it easier to share viral moments or memorable scenes, and it's apparently going live globally for users on iOS already. Netflix says the feature will come to Android "in the coming weeks", but it sounds like a phone-only feature for now.

So, if you've always wanted to send great moments more easily, this seems like a great little addition. Whether it'll change how most people watch Netflix on their phones might be another question, of course.