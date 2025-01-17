Netflix is making a huge surprise change for hit spy show's new season

Netflix isn't a traditional movie studio in a whole heap of ways, but it does have a knack of picking up young actors and using them for all they're worth, just like a big studio might have in the golden age of cinema. Noah Centineo is one of those, like Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who seems to be in a new project every few months for the streamer.

One of the more successful of these offshoots was the first season of The Recruit, which starred the undeniably charismatic Centineo as a young entrant to the CIA's training program. He found himself in over his head pretty quickly, which means that at the start of Season 2, which just got its first trailer, he'll be a bit of a known quantity internally.

The Recruit: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This time out, the show's making at least one massive change, though – it's sending Owen Hendricks (Centineo) to South Korea. This is less of an exchange program and more of a foreign mission, as he tries to help local law enforcement foil another dastardly plot.

Corruption is going to be on the agenda, but the trailer makes it clear that we can also expect some fun moments of culture shock and Owen gets used to a very different environment. There will still be a whole heap of fights, chases and funny stretches of dialogue to enjoy, though.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

The cast also gets a huge new addition in the form of Teo Yoo as a Korean agent who looks a little bit more professional and highly-trained than Owen. Yoo is best known for the astonishingly delicate indie darling Past Lives from 2023, so it's fascinating to see him in a sillier role.

It's also interesting to observe Netflix doubling down on South Korean away days – it's also got XO, Kitty taking place in Seoul at the moment, a spin-off from a show that starred Centineo in the first place. It's a labyrinth of content, but that's just the way Netflix wants it. If you want to be the best streaming service on the planet, you need enough shows to keep a constant chain of viewing going for ages.

