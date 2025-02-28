Netflix in March: 5 unmissable shows and movies coming soon

Netflix is one of the biggest and best streaming services on the planet, and I don't think you'll find many people willing to dispute that point. There's no doubt that a big part of what makes it such good value is how often it adds new movies and shows, with each month bringing new material.

So, if you're wondering what you can expect from Netflix in March this year, I've done the legwork for you. Below, you'll find a selection of five highlights coming to the platform, all of which will be available at some point in March, and I've given their release dates to make things even simpler.

The Life List

The Life List | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 28 March

This luscious-looking romantic movie takes its start from a more touching place than most, centring around its main character's grief after losing her mother. When the latter's last will and testament tells her to go through a list of ambitions she wrote as a kid, though, it kicks off one heck of a journey.

If you're in the mood for something schmaltzy and loving, with a tender core that looks almost certain to end with a swoon in happy loving times, then The Life List seems a surefire option. It doesn't hit until the end of the month, though, sadly!

The Residence

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 20 March

For those who want a bit more funny business on Netflix this month, there's a new series coming that would seem perfect. The Residence is basically a murder mystery at heart, and it takes its cues from other popular comedy-dramas in the same vein, including Netflix's own Knives Out.

The action this time around is set entirely in and around the White House, though, for a pretty unique twist. With the death happening during a state function, there are dozens upon dozens of suspects, including some hilarious archetypes of the genre, and you can be sure that it'll be an entertaining watch.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 7)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Streaming from: 6 March

Netflix is playing its cards very close to its chest this year when it comes to the blockbuster sporting series Drive to Survive, which is a huge event each time it gets a new season. We know that a seventh season should come in early March, but haven't had a trailer yet.

It'll follow the action as Max Verstappen races to another championship, but you can expect more behind-the-scenes drama in a year when drivers clashed more openly than in a long time. Plus, hopefully we might get some insight into the background of Lewis Hamilton's huge switch to the historic Ferrari paddock.

Adolescence

Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 13 March

For something a lot more serious, the recently unveiled series Adolescence looks like it could be a bit of modern UK classic TV. It stars Stephen Graham, one of the most consistently brilliant actors of our times, as the father of a son accused of some fairly ghastly crimes.

It'll use that experience as a lens to look at the toxic influences being exerted on young boys by influencers, online scammers and the 'manosphere' – and shine a light on a story that needs telling. This one looks more than a little upsetting, though, so it's probably worth watching the trailer above to know what you're in for.

The Electric State

The Electric State | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 14 March

Netflix is well-known for putting its money where its mouth is as far as original movies go, and The Electric State looks like a perfect demonstration of that buying power. It stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in a particularly unique vision of a post-apocalypse.

The world has been taken over by giant, almost cartoonish robots, and humanity has been driven into semi-hiding, but the movie will see some heroes trying to break through that and make a journey that could kill them. Expect surreal sights and superb GCI in what looks likely to be a family romp of a movie.