Netflix in February: 5 top movies and shows coming to the streamer

With the long month of January now almost over and the latest payday possible nearly here, it's time to turn your thoughts to February – a month that should bring plenty of fun for Netflix subscribers. There are a whole heap of new shows and movies coming, and some of them look pretty special.

I've gone through the release calendar for the month to pick out five highlights, and there are additions here that prove why Netflix is one of the best streaming services out there. Get these on your watchlist and strap in for the five most exciting shows and movies coming to Netflix this February.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 6 February

This thriller series is inspired by a real story, and tells a tale of greed and avarice in the influencer age. Kaitlyn Dever stars as a wannabe influencer who got tired of being a nobody and built a business empire on one huge lie: that she had terminal brain cancer.

With the vinegar that gives the show its name one of her supposed miracle cures, we'll get to see the rise and downfall of this unassuming snake oil salesperson, from both her perspective and those of her rivals and the police. It looks like a fascinating exploration of fame and the way influencing works nowadays.

Kinda Pregnant

Kinda Pregnant | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Wednesday 5 February

For those looking to kick the month off with some riotous comedy, Kinda Pregnant seems like a slam dunk. It tells an offbeat story of how a little lie can spiral into a very big one if you're not careful.

Amy Schumer stars as a woman jealous of the attention and politeness that her pregnant friend starts to get as her bump grows. She gets a fake bump of her own as a social experiment, but when she meets a new guy with it strapped on she soon finds herself locked into the fiction. Expect hilarious consequences.

Cassandra

Cassandra | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 6 February

Netflix has a storied lineup of dark sci-fi thrillers (I'm looking at you, Black Mirror) and this one seems set to join their ranks very soon. Cassandra tells a creepy-looking tale about the dangers of smart homes and AI assistants, set in a weird parallel version of the world.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It sees a family move into a new home to discover a dormant AI helper called Cassandra, who at first seems nothing but helpful. It's clear that there's more to her, though, and we'll quickly start to uncover scary details and mind-bending twists as its story unfolds.

Zero Day

ZERO DAY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 20 February

When you're a streamer of Netflix's scale, a big part of the game is luring in big names to star in your original programming, and they don't come much bigger than Robert De Niro. After his success in The Irishman, De Niro is back for Netflix in his first ever proper TV project after decades in the movie business.

Zero Day will see him star as a compromised former president brought in to investigate a suspicious nationwide cyberattack in the US, and promises political thrills and mind games. Expect some twists, and a wide cast of characters with their own motivations at play.

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3)

Cobra Kai: Season 6 | Part 3 Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 13 February

This has been a long time coming – Cobra Kai has gone from an unlikely spinoff to being one of Netflix's most adored original series ever. Now it's finally coming to an end, with the arrival of the last few episodes of Season 6 after a break since the first two parts dropped.

We should finally find out who can take the world title that has been on the line this season, but there's also every reason to hope that we'll get amazing sendoffs for the loveable array of characters that it's assembled. Don't bet against a spinoff from the spinoff at some point, I'd say.